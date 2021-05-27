18.6 C
Matthew Pennington pens permanent Shrewsbury Town deal

Shrewsbury Town has announced that defender Matthew Pennington has penned a permanent deal following a successful loan spell.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a fruitful period at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and scored twice in 18 league matches. He has now agreed terms until 2023.

Pennington ends a 16-year association with Everton – with his most memorable moment arriving in April 2017, when he momentarily put the Toffees level during a Merseyside derby against arch-rivals Liverpool. He would go on to make nine senior appearances for the Premier League side.

He was loaned out to various clubs including Tranmere, Coventry, Walsall, Leeds, Ipswich, and Hull. Pennington made a single appearance as a substitute for England U19’s against Turkey in March 2013. He becomes the second capture of the post-season, following the acquisition of defender Luke Leahy earlier this month.

It will be a busy summer for Shrewsbury Town after a mass clear-out saw 12 players depart. The likes of Dave Edwards, Ro Shaun-Williams, Sean Goss, Ryan Sears, Brad Walker, Donald Love, Curtis Main, James Rowland, Ryan Barnett, and Leon Clarke have departed. Scott Golbourne has also retired. 

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury Town loanee Rob Edwards has been appointed as the new Head Coach of League Two Forest Green Rovers. The ex-Wales international spent a year in charge of AFC Telford and recently held roles with Wolves and England.

