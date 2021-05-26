Llanymynech Golf Club launches campaign to encourage more women and girls to play the sport

The UK is “lagging behind” Europe in its under representation of women golfers in clubhouses across the country, says England Golf.

Izzy Negron Jennings, who is just 13-years-old with a handicap of 7.4, won the Shropshire County Junior Girl’s most improved player award in 2020

But in Llanymynech, on the Shropshire and Wales border, they have launched a campaign to encourage more women and girls to play the much loved sport.

They are joining many other Shropshire and Welsh clubs which want to attract more females into golf by signing up to the R & A’s Women in Golf Charter.

- Advertisement -

“Traditionally women and girls have been under represented in golf but that is not our vision for the future. Women and girls are welcome on the Hill,” said Stuart Jones, Chairman of the management committee at Llanymynech Golf Club with its stunning hilltop location in Pant, Oswestry.

More females in golf would give a “stronger” and “more balanced” membership, he said.

England Golf reports that “currently only 15% of club members are female, lagging behind many European countries.”

“Llanymynech Golf Club will be inspiring other clubs from across the country to develop a more inclusive culture within golf for more women and girls to develop across all levels of the sport.” Says Jeremy Tomlinson. England Golf CEO.

“It is not surprising that barriers still exist to female participation in golf” said Julia Line, the club’s Charter Champion.

It was only in 2017 when Muirfield Golf Club voted to admit women as members for the first time in its history which only came after the R & A’s decision to remove Muirfield as a host venue for the Open Championship.

Julia explains that “One of the biggest barriers to female participation is getting started”

“One of our key commitments is to provide a player pathway which means that women and girls will get introduced, taught and supported throughout their golfing journey.”

From the age of 6, girls can join the Junior Monday Club and then “the sky is the limit,” said Julia.

Izzy Negron Jennings, who is just 13-years-old with a handicap of 7.4, won the Shropshire County Junior Girl’s most improved player award in 2020.

She said she loves Llanymynech golf club because it is so friendly.

“I’ve been a member for a few years and I can play with the juniors and the ladies and it’s always friendly and fun. The amazing cheese toasties they serve at the club house after playing are also a bonus.”

“Now we are coming out of the worst of the pandemic, there has never been a better time to try golf. It offers a fantastic outdoor social activity which can be enjoyed safely,” said Julia.

“Don’t let the men have all the fun. Sign up for our LADIES New2Golf four week course of lessons starting on Tuesday, June 22 and enjoy the challenge of a new sport.”

Stuart added: “This is just the start. We have a lot of catching up to do to make sure that golf becomes a truly accessible sport but signing up to the Women in Golf Charter shows our determination to have more women and girls hitting the hill.”