Shropshire’s young tennis players impress team captains at LTA’s 9U County Cup

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s young tennis players both enjoyed impressive victories over Staffordshire when they took part in the LTA’s 9U County Cup at The Shrewsbury Club.

Shropshire’s 9U boys with team captains Henry Broadhurst and Lauren Banks during the LTA County Cup at The Shrewsbury Club last weekend
Shropshire's 9U boys with team captains Henry Broadhurst and Lauren Banks during the LTA County Cup at The Shrewsbury Club last weekend

Team captains Lauren Banks and Henry Broadhurst were impressed with the efforts of the players as they enjoyed representing the county.

The two Shropshire teams were both joined in their groups by Hereford & Worcester, Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

Shropshire’s girls team competed well against three strong counties, with the highlight a 4-2 win against Staffordshire.

The day’s opening match ended in defeat against Warwickshire, with the county girls so close to securing another victory when they were just edged out 11-9 in a championship tiebreak by Hereford & Worcester following a 3-3 draw.

Team captain Lauren Banks said: “It was the first competition for the girls after lockdown and after a nervous start against a very strong Warwickshire side, they fought hard for every point. 

“Our second match was against Staffordshire, beating them 4-2. Our final match of the day against Hereford & Worcester was incredibly close at the end of some immensely competitive matches.  

“It was overall a fantastic day of competition, with great tennis and even greater determination.

“All of the girls gave their very best and I couldn’t be prouder of their attitude, both on and off court. 

“A big thank you to both players and parents for their hard work and support.”  

The girls team featured Iris, Carly, Libby, Sophia and Sophia.

Shropshire’s boys team also gained a pleasing win against Staffordshire on a day the county youngsters gave absolutely everything in terms of effort.

Team captain Henry Broadhurst said: “The boys dug in on what was a wet day. They were a team with little match experience at Orange level and I was really impressed with all of them.

“Their commitment to chase down every single ball and make their opponent play every ball was 110 per cent.

“I can’t fault their attitude as they were superb and it was nice for the team to get a win against Staffordshire.”

The boys team comprised Leo, Rhys, Jude and Will.

This weekend it’s the turn of Shropshire’s 10U sides to play in the LTA’s County Cup.

The girls team, captained by Nikki Hoy, travel to Malvern’s Manor Park, with the boys team, captained by Ollie Gwilt, playing at Stourbridge.

The other teams in Shropshire’s group are Derbyshire, Hereford & Worcester and Staffordshire.

