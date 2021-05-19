Wrekin Riders BMX Club flying high after securing new jersey sponsors

BMX riders in Telford are celebrating after scooping four new corporate sponsors for their new jerseys for the 2021 season.

Sponsors Stephanie Henson from Six Ticks, James Godfrey from Lease Loop, Kirsty Smallman from J&PR and Dorota Kortas from techtimeout. Front L-R: Wrekin Riders Archie Smallman, Sophie Kynaston, Peyton Collier and Eddie Smallman

Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club in Telford have secured support from Six Ticks, Lease Loop, techtimeout and J&PR.

The club, which offers coached sessions to riders from two years old on balance bikes through to expert world-class BMX riders, has lost thousands of pounds of income during the pandemic as income is generated through session fees, bike and helmet hire and races.

The volunteer run club, which boasts a £250,000 national standard track on Duce Drive in Dawley, is now preparing to return to racing when the club will host a round of the Midlands Regional Series and their own club races. Riders will be travelling to six rounds of the British BMX Series before the British Championships at the end of August. Some of the riders plan to travel to Holland in August for the World BMX Championships for which they qualified for in 2019.

Stephanie Henson, director of Shrewsbury-based Six Ticks which creates custom websites and software as well as digital marketing and consultancy, said: “I was introduced to the club by my two nieces who have been riding at Wrekin Riders and are absolutely loving it. Their confidence has boomed and I just couldn’t believe such a successful, professional club was being run by volunteers. As part of our CSR programme we wanted to give a little something back to the club for the amazing work they are doing with youngsters from all across the region.”

James Godfrey, owner of Telford-based Apple Mac lease hire firm Lease Loop, said his children were avid cyclists and he knew the importance of such clubs.

“We have sponsored Newport Cycling Club for three years and we felt the same family, community welcome from Wrekin Riders so wanted to give a little bit of a reward.

“If every business which could offer something did, then the community clubs would have a much smoother journey. We know as volunteers how tough it can be to run such a club and Wrekin Riders do an extremely good job of it and should be very proud.

“It isn’t just about finances but often time and skills. We are proud to see our logo on their new jerseys,” Mr Godfrey said.

Kate Oakley, marketing director from techtimeout in Shrewsbury said: “Wrekin Riders is doing exactly what our organisation wants people to do – remove themselves from technology and enjoy time away from screens. Watching the children, as well as parents, riding around the amazing track, enjoying the fresh air, learning new skills and getting fit is brilliant. We are very pleased to be able to support them.”

Kirsty Smallman, director of J&PR, said her children had been members of the club for the last six years and the sport had seen them race across Europe and one son qualify for the World Championships.

“Clubs such as Wrekin Riders are in desperate need of support from businesses such as ours. We can offer our marketing skills as sponsorship which in turn increases the membership and opportunities within the club,” she said.

Anyone who would like to sponsor other areas of the club should email wrekinriders@outlook.com and the club can be followed on Facebook @wrekinriders