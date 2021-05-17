Shropshire Motorsport team picks up trophy at Silverstone

A Shropshire motorsport team is celebrating getting back on the track after achieving two wins and a lap record in the 2021 F1000 Championship series.

Lee Morgan, part of Perpetuum Motorsport, took two wins, setting a new lap record and taking home the Driver of the Meeting award

Lee Morgan, part of Perpetuum Motorsport, took two wins, setting a new lap record and taking home the Driver of the Meeting award.

The first win was a lights to flag victory from pole position, while his second win was from the top 8 reversed grid race, where Mr Morgan, from Telford, came through from eighth place to take the lead by lap two. He set a new lap record on lap five.

- Advertisement -

He said: “Sadly, a broken upright put me out of the final race from the lead.

“After a year of social distancing, event cancellations and mask-wearing, it was a fantastic feeling to be back on the track at Silverstone and I was delighted to pick up the award for Driver of the Meeting.”

Mr Morgan is now in 4th position overall in the championship series with 12 races to go and just 14 points behind the leader.

Team mate Andrew Wheals, of Whitchurch, had mixed results at Silverstone, starting with 19th place in qualifying. Wheals made progress in Race 1 to finish in 16th place after running as high as 14th place.

Race 2 unfortunately ended with a Did Not Finish after he picked up damage to the front wing but it wasn’t all bad news as Wheal’s pace lapping saw an impressive 56.3 second lap, putting him in 13th place for Race 3.

However, Race 3 ended in disaster with a fire and blown engine.

“Luckily the fire was quickly put out thanks to the marshals,” said Wheals. “The talent for 2021 is immense. Back in 2015, a 56.3 second lap would have put me in fifth position rather than 13th. It’s certainly going to be a challenging season.

“We have a lot of work to do now to turn the car around for Round 2 of the championship at Donington Park on May 22 but we will get there.”

The talented petrol-heads said they have high hopes for the rest of the season.

Mr Morgan said: “We are so excited that the 2021 Championship series is going ahead.

“There were definitely lots of positives to take away from Silverstone and picking up some silverware in the race was great.”

Perpetuum Motorsports is sponsored by D4Drivers, whose head offices are in Shropshire.

The company completes motorsport medicals at times to suit drivers, including evenings and weekends, at 85 locations across the UK.

Ryan Vaughan, of D4Drivers, said: “We are really pleased to see Perpetuum Motorsport back on the track and enjoying racing again. Well done to both team members and we’re looking forward to following you through the season.”