Shropshire Live teams up with Adrenaline Sporting Events

Shropshire Live is partnering up with a local sporting event company that hosts an array of sporting events throughout the year in and around Shropshire.

The popular Oswestry 10K

Adrenaline Sporting Events hosts the popular Midnight Ride, the Oswestry 10K and Pedal the Borders amongst others. They have become popular annual events attracting thousands of sporting enthusiasts locally and from across the country, putting Shropshire well and truly on the map. Each event also raises money for charity and this year’s events will be raising money for The Movement Centre, Lingen Davies, West Midland Air Ambulance and Hope House.

Shropshire Live will be helping promote the events and become their media partner for this year’s events.

- Advertisement -

Martin Childs from Shropshire Live said: ”Everyone is so eager to get back to taking part in sporting events and it is events like these that really bring the community together while at the same time helping people keep fit, so it really is great for us to be involved. Shropshire is such a beautiful part of the country and is the picture perfect place for running and cycling. It also helps support the local economy and lets new people discover our area.”

Alan Lewis setup Adrenaline Sporting Events in 2014 and he and his team are now organising and managing the six events planned for this year.

Extremely excited

Alan said:” We have known the team at Shropshire Live for a number of years now and they have attended our events and supported us in the past, so to have them as our media partner feels like a very good fit. We are extremely excited to be working with them and look forward to welcoming them to our events in the coming months.

“This year will be our seventh year of bringing sporting events to the area and we can’t wait to kick things off in June. All of our events are unique and offer something for everyone whether you’re a nervous first timer or a seasoned athlete. The range of activities on offer ranges from road running through to trail running and road cycling through to mountain biking. All of our events have a strong connection to a local charity which is very important to us and the surrounding community.”

Events for 2021

Midnight Ride 19th June – Charity partner – The Movement Centre

Brynkinalt Running Festival – Charity partner – The Movement Centre

Pedal Pushers 18th July – Charity partner – The Movement Centre

Pedal The Borders 25th July – Charity partner – Lingen Davies

Valley Burner 28th August – Charity partner – West Midland Air Ambulance

Oswestry 10k 17th October – Charity partner – Hope House

To find out more you can visit www.adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk