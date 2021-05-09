Match Report: Crewe 3 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Two former Shrewsbury Town players were on target as the visitors fall to defeat in their final game of the 2020/21 season.

It would be understandable if Shrewsbury Town fans do not recall Mikeal Mandron donning the blue and amber shirt. The former Sunderland striker played just three times during a 2015 loan spell without scoring.

However, the Frenchman wasted little time in stamping his authority on this contest with the opening goal in the 10th minute. He doubled Crewe’s lead with 20 minutes on the clock, and the Railwaymen appeared to be cruising to victory. But two Town goals in eight minutes courtesy of Shaun Whalley and Dan Udoh ensured the two teams went into the break level. Yet the habit of conceding against ex-players was back on display once more – Chris Porter with a simple tap in following poor goalkeeping from Harry Burgoyne.

Steve Cotterill named three changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Ipswich in midweek. Sean Goss, Dan Udoh, and Ethan Ebanks-Landell were drafted in at the expense of Donald Love, Brad Walker, and Tom Bloxham.

A slow opening period to the contest sprang to life when Crewe took the lead. Charlie Kirk slipped possession to Mandron on the edge of the area and the striker smashed a strike into the bottom left corner.

Shrewsbury appeared to lack motivation and any sort of cutting edge. The best it got for them in a dreary 20-minute spell was when Sean Goss skewed his shot comfortably off target. Instead, Crewe continued to grow in confidence. Owen Dale weaved inside and out prior to lashing the ball goalward from the angle of the area – Harry Burgoyne could only palm the shot into a dangerous position, but Matthew Pennington was alive to hack clear with Mandron ready to tap home.

Moments later, the 26-year-old did score his and Crewe’s second. Pennington turned from hero to zero with questionable defending as he failed to clear his lines – Mikael Mandron pounced from close range and fired into the roof of the net. Then, Ryan Wintle’s effort cleared the bar as the match threatened to get ugly from a Shrewsbury perspective.

But Crewe also demonstrated their defensive frailties, subsequently allowing the visitors to reduce the arrears. Sean Goss sent Shaun Whalley clear down the left and the winger’s mazy run saw him dance beyond former Town defender Olly Lancashire. He then whipped an unstoppable shot beyond the reaches of Will Jaaskelainen and into the far-right corner.

It was Dan Udoh’s turn to notch against his ex-club. The Nigerian, who played fifteen league matches during a two-year period for Crewe without scoring, received possession from Ollie Norburn. His shot went through Jaaskelainen and located the equaliser.

The second half was less frenetic than the first, but Town did start brightly. Goss’ attempt was wayward but the free-flowing football in the build-up will have pleased the Shrewsbury bench. Crewe were also less intense – Kirk’s ambitious volley from 30 plus yards was well held by Burgoyne.

The visitors continued to probe for the third goal. Goss’ floating delivery was aimed for Matthew Pennington, but Olly Lancashire arrived in the nick of time to divert behind. From the resulting corner, possession reached Shaun Whalley whose fierce strike was bravely blocked. Then, another corner was met by Matthew Pennington who flashed his header inches wide of the target. Dan Udoh also produced a sharp turn prior to shooting straight at the keeper as Town cranked up the pressure.

Despite taking the game to their opponents, it was Crewe who would ultimately win the game. Harry Burgoyne should have commanded the situation when Kirk’s drilled shot at the near post found it’s way to Chris Porter. The veteran striker had the simplest of tasks to tap home from roughly three yards out.

Town did rally toward the end of the contest. David Davis attempted to place an effort into the far corner, but Will Jaaskelainen was alert. Then, substitute Tom Bloxham appealed for a penalty when his cross struck the arm of ex-Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy, however, the referee declined to award a spot-kick.

Attentions now turn to who will remain and who will leave the Montgomery Waters Meadow before a ball is kicked next season. Town finish this one in 17th with Crewe 12th.

Team Line Ups

Crewe

1. Jaaskelainen, 21. Adebisi, 5. Daniels (39), 16. Lancashire (65), 3. Pickering, 4. Wintle, 8. Lowery (79), 11. Ainley (65), 12. Mandron (79), 19. Dale, 10. Kirk

Subs: 9. Porter (79), 13. Richards, 14. Finney (79), 20. Lundstram (65), 28. Murphy (65), 29. Beckles (39), 32. Evans

Subs Not Used: 13. Richards, 32. Evans

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 28. Davis, 14. Ogbeta (85), 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss (78), 23. Udoh, 7. Whalley

Subs: 4. Edwards (78), 5. Williams, 16. Walker, 17. Love, 32. Chapman, 39. Bloxham (85), 41. Bevan

Subs Not Used: 5. Williams, 16. Walker, 17. Love. 32. Chapman, 41. Bevan

Other League One Results

Blackpool 1 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Charlton 1 – 0 Hull

Doncaster 1 – 4 Peterborough

Gillingham 1 – 0 Plymouth

Ipswich 3 – 1 Fleetwood

Lincoln 0 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons 0 – 3 Rochdale

Oxford 4 – 0 Burton

Portsmouth 0 – 1 Accrington

Sunderland 1 – 1 Northampton

Wigan 3 – 4 Swindon