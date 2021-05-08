Match Preview: Crewe V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s 2020/21 campaign ends with a 60-mile round trip to Gresty Road who also have nothing to play for.

Promotion and relegation are at play for clubs up and down the country, but for Shrewsbury Town and Crewe it’s about setting a foundation for next season.

The visitors also have up to 14 players out of contract so they will be keen to impress for a new deal or put themselves in the shop window.

It was revealed this week that goalkeeper Matija Sarkic had returned to parent club Wolves. The former Aston Villa goalkeeper impressed during the 26 league appearances he made for Town.

Former Huddersfield striker Rekeil Pyke has been absent for a number of matches with a calf problem, whilst youngster Charlie Caton is also suffering from a similar issue.

Midfielder Sean Goss (hamstring) returned to feature as a substitute during the 0-0 draw against Ipswich. Josh Daniels (calf) did take part in the pre-game warm-up but was not named in the squad. Central defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell may come back into the fold – the former Sheffield United defender was rested in midweek as a cautionary measure.

Town’s last league win at Crewe arrived in December 2015 with Larnell Cole and Shaun Whalley netting in a 2-1 win.

Crewe captain Harry Pickering will play his final game for the Railwaymen ahead of a switch to Blackburn Rovers. The deal was agreed in January, but Pickering was to stay on loan for the rest of the campaign. Oli Finney’s season was curtailed in February – the midfielder suffered a broken leg in the reverse fixture which Crewe won 1-0.

The home side, who beat relegated Bristol Rovers last time out, occupy 14th place. All League One fixtures kick-off on Sunday at midday.

Possible Line-Ups

Crewe

1. Jaaskelainen, 21. Adebisi, 16. Lancashire, 5. Daniels, 3. Pickering, 32. Evans, 4. Wintle, 11. Ainley, 19. Dale, 12. Mandron, 10. Kirk

Subs: 9. Porter, 13. Richards, 23. Johnson, 26. Robbins, 29. Beckles, 31. Walker, 34. Williams

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 28. Davis, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 16. Walker, 8. Norburn, 20. Main, 32. Chapman

Subs: 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 6. Goss, 7. Whalley, 17. Love, 23. Udoh, 41. Bevan

Other League One Fixtures

Blackpool V Bristol Rovers

Charlton V Hull

Doncaster V Peterborough

Gillingham V Plymouth

Ipswich V Fleetwood

Lincoln V AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons V Rochdale

Oxford V Burton

Portsmouth V Accrington

Sunderland V Northampton

Wigan V Swindon