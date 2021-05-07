2.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 7, 2021

Team captains impressed with efforts of Shropshire players against strong opposition in LTA’s 14U County Cup

By Shropshire Live

Both team captains were impressed with the efforts of the Shropshire players as they competed well against strong opposition in the LTA’s 14U County Cup.

Shropshire’s girls played at Manor Park in Malvern

Shropshire’s girls played at Manor Park in Malvern, with captain Lauren Banks highlighting the “fantastic” team spirit.

Shropshire may have lost 4-2 in an extremely close match against Hereford & Worcester, followed by defeats against Derbyshire and Staffordshire – both very strong counties – but they continued to give everything in terms of effort throughout.

The team featured Imani Shah, Clara Hill, Willa Bowett, Lily Evans and Gwendolyn Klu.

Lauren said: “Although we had some tough losses, the girls played some brilliant tennis and the team spirit was fantastic.  

“All I asked from the girls was to put their best effort in on court and support each other as much as they could, and they far exceeded my expectations. 

“Big thanks to both players and parents for their commitment.”

Shropshire’s boys, meanwhile, travelled to Newark in Nottinghamshire for their three group matches against Hereford & Worcester, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The team consisted of Kornel Rogaczewski, Tom Parr, Freddie Salisbury, Harrison Dexter and Jake Tretton.  

Captain Simon Bird said: “It was a tough weekend for the boys playing against some very highly ranked opponents. 

“They all competed well but only managed one win all weekend, which was Harrison Dexter against Nottinghamshire. 

“For both players and parents the learning curve was steep and their awareness of standards has improved dramatically. 

“The team supported each other well and have taken a lot of positives from the weekend. Personally, I would like to thank the players and parents for their time and effort, and remaining positive all weekend.” 

