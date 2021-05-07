Shropshire women golfers 1st in England to get charter status from England Golf

Shropshire golfers are aiming to promote women’s golf across the county after receiving an accolade from England Golf.

Charter champion Julia Line, of Llanymynech Golf Club, with the Women in Golf Charter

Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association (SLCGA) is the first in England to achieve “Women in Golf” charter status awarded by England Golf and supported by the sports governing body, the R & A.

With more than 1,000 women golfers from 23 county clubs, the association has pledged to push ahead with a drive to promote golf as a game for women of all ages and get more to play in county events in 2021.

The Shropshire association scored the equivalent of a “hole in one” by being the first to sign up to the charter said Linda Mottram, chairman of the SLCGA.

“We aim to promote women’s golf as a game for all ages. It’s a wonderful sport and because of its handicap system it allows people of all abilities to play.

“You make friends, enjoy the outdoors and the sport lifts your spirits and is good for everyone’s well being.

“We have some of the best golf clubs in the country. You can play underneath the Hawkstone Follies, alongside the River Severn at Bridgnorth or even get a glimpse of Snowdon from the cliffs of Llanymynech,” added Linda, President of Shrewsbury Golf Club.

The Women in Golf charter aims to create a positive change to make the sport more inclusive and to encourage more women and girls to thrive in the game. About 84% of golfers are male, 13% female and 3% juniors.

To gain charter status, the Shropshire association has improved communications at www.shropsicga.org launched a junior ambassador programme and helped other county clubs to become charter members.

“Shropshire has always been an association which has championed the women’s game and it’s great to see them continue this commitment by becoming a Charter signatory,” said England Golf’s Women and Girls in Golf Manager, Lauren Spray.

“There is a real energy driving the association and a strong desire to introduce the game to newcomers of all ages. Opening doors and creating opportunities for females on and off the course will be a huge positive for golf in the area.”