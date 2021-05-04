Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Ipswich Town

The penultimate match of the 2020/21 season sees Shrewsbury welcome Ipswich in a ‘dead rubber’ contest.

This rearranged fixture was scheduled to take place in February, but was called off owing to a waterlogged pitch.

A lot has changed for Ipswich since then. Angry protesters swarmed the club’s training ground to call for then manager Paul Lambert and owner Marcus Evans to depart Portman Road. The fans have since had their prayers answered with Paul Cook now in charge and American owners presiding over events.

However, lying in 10th position with two games of the campaign remaining, Ipswich have no chance of returning to the second tier this time around.

It has been slightly less chaotic for Shrewsbury, albeit an ill-fated Sam Ricketts spell that has been remedied by the fantastic start made by Steve Cotterill and co. The Town boss made a welcome return to the stands at the weekend after a four-month absence with a severe form of coronavirus.

In further welcome developments, Aaron Pierre started against Oxford following a number of weeks out with a calf issue. Nigerian striker Dan Udoh featured in a cameo role following two matches out with concussion. Coach David Longwell has revealed both Josh Daniels (calf) and Sean Goss (hamstring) could be included in tonight’s squad. The duo has been absent since March and mid-April respectively.

However, Rekeil Pyke (unspecified) and Matija Sarkic (quad) are not expected to feature during the final two games.

Shrewsbury will host Ipswich for the first time since a League Cup tie in August 2009. After a 3-3 draw, Ipswich were victorious on penalties. The last time Town hosted Ipswich in the league was in September 1988 where they suffered a 5-1 defeat – they’ve not beaten the Tractor Boys on their own patch since January 1987.

The visitors have confirmed that Alan Judge has played his final game for Ipswich. Another appearance for the ex-Brentford winger would trigger another year on his contract which the club wish to avoid.

Barnsley loanee Luke Thomas is not available as he takes time away from the game for the benefit of his physical and mental health.

Ipswich beat Swindon 2-1 last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 2. Pierre, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 28. Davis, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 16. Walker, 8. Norburn, 23. Udoh, 7. Whalley

Subs: 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 6. Goss, 17. Love, 20. Main, 22. Daniels, 41. Bevan

Ipswich Town

28. Cornell, 24. Vincent-Young, 6. Woolfenden, 2. McGuinness, 30. Kenlock, 21. Downes, 23. Dozzell, 36. Dobra, 15. Bishop, 7. Edwards, 10. Norwood

Subs 1. Holy, 4. Chambers, 17. Bennetts, 22. Nsiala, 32. Hawkins, 33. Harrop, 40. Parrott

