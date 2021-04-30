9.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 30, 2021

Shropshire’s young tennis players enjoy experience of playing in the LTA’s 12U County Cup

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s young tennis players enjoyed the experience of playing in the LTA’s 12U County Cup last weekend.

Shropshire’s girls team face the camera during the LTA’s 12U County Cup last weekend
The boys team were in action at Redditch, with the county’s girls team playing at Malvern’s Manor Park.

The boys produced an excellent victory over Staffordshire, with defeats against Hereford & Worcester, the eventual group winners, and Derbyshire. 

Captain Matt Lee said: “I am so proud of the boys for giving it their all. Even when they were losing matches, they still fought extremely hard to try and come back. 

“They had some close matches, narrowly missing out, but considering they haven’t been playing much due to Covid lockdowns they performed very well.”

Shropshire’s girls competed well in their three matches against Hereford & Worcester, Staffordshire and group winners Derbyshire.

Although the results may have gone against them, they relished the experience of taking part in a tournament.

Captain Cheryl Evans said: “It was a lovely weekend and so nice to see the girls in matches. 

“They are a great bunch of girls and what’s just as important as playing was the girls bonding.”   

This weekend it’s the turn of the Shropshire 14U teams to play in the LTA’s County Cup.

The boys, captained by Simon Bird, go to Newark for group matches against Derbyshire, Hereford & Worcester and Nottinghamshire 

The girls, captained by Lauren Banks, are at Manor Park in Malvern in the same group as Derbyshire, Hereford & Worcester and Staffordshire.

