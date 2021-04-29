3.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 30, 2021

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill set for return on Saturday

Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill is closing in on a hugely welcome return to the dugout after battling coronavirus.

The former Bristol City and Burnley boss has not been in the dugout for over four months after contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Aaron Wilbraham and Dave Longwell have been taking the reins, with Cotterill issuing instructions at home and in hospital.

But in extremely welcoming news, the football club have issued a statement to confirm that he is on course to return for the clash against Oxford United – the previous home game over a year ago, against the U’s was the last time a capacity crowd was able to witness live football at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

A statement on shrewsburytown.com said: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is delighted to report that Salop Manager Steve Cotterill is on course to return to Montgomery Waters Meadow for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home fixture with Oxford United.

“It’s only six weeks since Steve was discharged from Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital and Town’s Boss has been working incredibly hard during long walks, yoga classes, visiting the gym and using weights in order to return to Shropshire to his players prior to the end of the season – despite still being on medication and having CT scans, tests and X-RAY’s over the coming 10 days.

“We are very hopeful that in the next 24-48 hours, Steve’s strength continues to improve and we all look forward to welcoming him back home this Saturday.”

