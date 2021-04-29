Nine-year-old golfer praised by professionals after tournament win

A nine-year-old golf player has been told by professionals he has a flawless drive and incredible accuracy of the ball as he wins a golf tournament – despite only taking up the sport 18 months ago.

Ethan Harris at the European Junior Tour

Ethan Harrison, who joined Ellesmere College in September because of the sporting opportunities available, played in the Easter Junior Holiday Club Series at Pryors Hayes Golf Club and club professional Roger Shutt said he was one to watch.

Roger runs the golf club and coaches on the Leadbetter Kids Golf programme, for elite juniors.

He said: “Ethan is a strong lad for his age and he was outdriving his fellow players with long and consistently straight tee shots with his favourite club, the oversize driver.

“His driving was flawless, with seven out of nine holes perfect, absolutely incredible drive and accuracy of the ball.

“Who knows what Ethan’s destiny is in golf based on such rapid development from beginner to winner – a golf star in the making!”

The event included competitions in putting and chipping as well as a nine hole game.

It comes after Ethan won the first golf competition he took part in in November and was picked for the European Junior Golf Tour Championship.

He will compete in three back to back events in the European Junior Golf Tour Championship in June at MacDonald Hill Valley, Haydock Park and Wrekin golf clubs.

Ethan said: “I get nervous but I think everyone does, it’s part of sport.

“I thought the chipping stage was difficult but it felt great to win in front of the older boys.

“When I play golf I try not to think about everyone else around me, I focus on my game.”

The year four student, from Tarvin near Chester, attends Ellesmere College and has weekly lessons on the nine-hole golf course there and one-to one coaching from PGA Advanced Professional Rob Ashbrook, member of the College Golf Academy. Rob is also an

Ambassador for the Leadbetter Kids TM Golf Programme and co-founder of the European Junior Golf Tour.

Ethan’s mum Caroline said: “His determination and work ethic is phenomenal.

“A lot of boys and girls have been playing more than double the time he has and he is beating them.

“He just loves it and asks to play every weekend.”

