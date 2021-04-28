Shrewsbury Town Football Club appoint new Vice Chairman

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has appointed Paul Delves as Vice Chairman of the Club.

Paul, Managing Director of Club Sponsors; Montgomery Waters and Tuffins Supermarkets, as well as having a number of other business interests in the Shropshire area, became a Director of Shrewsbury Town Football Club just over a year ago in February 2020.

Town Chairman Roland Wycherley MBE said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working closely with Paul over the past year since he became a Director and it has benefited the Club having another successful local businessman involved on our Board – particularly during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“Paul’s passion and enthusiasm for the Football Club is clear for all to see and we look forward to working even closer together in the coming years.”

Paul added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my continued further involvement with the Club – especially since I became a Director last year.

“We have a fantastic Football Club which has been run by Roland for so many years in the correct fashion. I look forward to working with the Chairman and Board of Directors even closer in the near future.”