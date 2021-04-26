Shropshire Academy cricketers take part in a Twenty20 tournament at Shrewsbury School

Shropshire’s Academy cricketers took part in the four-team Bryan Foulkes Twenty20 Cup at Shrewsbury School on Sunday.

After defeat in their opening game against a strong Cheshire Development XI side – the eventual winners of the tournament after beating Herefordshire’s Development XI in the final – Shropshire responded well to beat hosts Shrewsbury School.



Head of Academy Ian Roe said: “It was a great opportunity for some of our younger players in the county to experience playing against Cheshire’s Development XI and Shrewsbury School.



“We must give credit to our lads for the result against Shrewsbury School.



“It was a very worthwhile exercise to see some of the young lads who are coming through in the Shropshire Cricket Board age pyramid structure.



“They conducted themselves well and we look forward to working with them later in the summer.”



Shropshire’s Academy team were nine-wicket winners against Shrewsbury School in their second game of the tournament.



Invited to bat, Shrewsbury School accumulated 93-9 from their 20 overs, with Bridgnorth seamer Charlie Walker taking 3-27, while Wellington’s Adithya Manigandan (2-11) and captain Matt Simmonds (2-14) were also among the wickets.



Shropshire chased well to advance to 96-1 inside 16 overs, as Simmonds (45no) and Wellington’s Matt Lamb (41no) shared an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 94.



Roe said: “Matt Lamb played very well on debut to see the side through to win the game with a good partnership with Matty Simmonds – and it was great to see Matty captaining the side on his return from injury.



“Charlie Walker is progressing nicely and he bowled really well, especially in the second game.”



Shropshire had earlier lost by eight wickets to Cheshire’s Development XI.



Bridgnorth’s Joe Smallman top scored with 30 as Shropshire totalled 93-8. Openers Ned Bailey (38) and Owen Feakes (29), both dismissed by Worfield spinner Matt Rees (2-6), then helped Cheshire progress to 94-2.



“Congratulations to Cheshire for winning the tournament,” added Roe. “We thank Andy Barnard and the staff at Shrewsbury School for hosting a well run day and we look forward to coming back next year.”

