Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town’s excellent victory against promotion chasing Blackpool has been somewhat overshadowed by Matija Sarkic returning to Wolves.

The former Aston Villa goalkeeper, who can also count Wigan and Livingston among his former clubs, has missed the last two matches with a quad injury. The Montenegrin, who has kept 11 clean sheets during his time with Town, was told to return by his parent club due to the recurring nature of the injury.

That leaves Shrewsbury with only Harry Burgoyne as a keeper with football league experience. Jaden Bevan is yet to taste senior football, but the youngster is highly rated at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Elsewhere, striker Dan Udoh is a doubt with concussion. The Nigerian was struck by a ball in training last week, and Town will follow concussion protocols prior to deciding when the former Crewe man can return.

Sean Goss (hamstring) and Rekeil Pyke (not specified) are both unavailable. Town also continue to remain without the services of Aaron Pierre and Northern Irishman Josh Daniels (both calf).

Shrewsbury’s last home win against Lincoln came in October 2010 as Mark Wright and Jake Robinson scored in a 2-0 victory.

Lincoln City were boosted by the returns of Liam Bridcutt, Jorge Grant, and Tom Hopper for their 2-1 defeat against Hull. Liam Bridcutt had been suffering with a calf problem, whilst Tom Hopper and Jorge Grant had been side-lined with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Imps boss Michael Appleton has revealed that Adam Jackson and Joe Walsh remain on the treatment table. Theo Archibald has been suffering with illness, although he has produced a negative coronavirus test.

Lincoln currently occupy 4th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 28. Davis, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 16. Walker, 32. Chapman, 20. Main, 7. Whalley

Subs: 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 12. Sears, 17. Love, 30. Caton, 39. Bloxham, 41. Bevan

Lincoln City

1. Palmer, 2. Poole, 4. Montsma, 22. Eyoma, 8. Jones, 15. Bramall, 23. Bridcutt, 11. Scully, 20. Johnson, 27. Rogers, 19. Morton

Subs: 6. Sanders, 7. Edun, 9. Hopper, 10. Grant, 18. McGrandles, 26. Anderson, 31. Long

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Portsmouth

AFC Wimbledon V Rochdale

Burton V Fleetwood

Charlton V Crewe

Peterborough V Doncaster

Sunderland V Blackpool