Bridgnorth’s Matt Simmonds to captain Shropshire Academy in Twenty20 tournament this weekend

Bridgnorth’s Matt Simmonds will captain Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Academy side in a four-team Twenty20 tournament at Shrewsbury School on Sunday.

Shropshire will play Cheshire’s Development XI, with Shrewsbury School’s senior squad facing Herefordshire’s Development XI at the same time.



The two winning teams, along with the two other sides, will then meet later in the day to ensure all four teams get to play two matches.



Ian Roe, Shropshire’s Head of Academy, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to play two Twenty20 fixtures.



“Matt Simmonds will lead a young Shropshire Academy side and while we are without some players owing to club and school commitments, it represents a great opportunity for a very talented pool of players coming through the Shropshire Cricket Board age group teams to come into the team.



“A number of the lads selected for this weekend have previously been involved with the Shropshire Academy squad and some also have experience of being involved with the Emerging Player Programme.”



The Shropshire Academy side will be led on Sunday by coach Dave Nock and Sam Whitney, recently appointed as captain of Shropshire’s National Counties Cricket Association Championship side.



Please note that spectators are not allowed to attend on Sunday, but people will be able to watch the games as they will be streamed live on the Shrewsbury School cricket Youtube channel.

Shropshire Academy Squad

Matt Simmonds (Bridgnorth, captain), Ryan Wheldon (Quatt), Tom Dix (Shrewsbury), Adithya Manigandan (Wellington), Charlie Walker (Bridgnorth), Joe Smallman (Bridgnorth), Harry Darley (Oswestry), Matt Rees (Worfield), Tom Parker (Worfield), Matt Lamb (Wellington), George Hughes (Shrewsbury), Matt Kenvyn (Woore), Keenan Oakley (Oswestry).



