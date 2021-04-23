Match Preview: Blackpool V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be keen to arrest their poor recent run of form but face a stern test against promotion hopefuls Blackpool.

Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham admitted that the players had taken their foot off the gas following defeats to Oxford, Doncaster, and Wigan. With the Golden Mile a stones throw away from Bloomfield Road, the visitors will be keen to show that their minds are not on the beach.

It is understandable that Shrewsbury may have lost their enthusiasm, with effectively nothing to play for now survival is secure. But some are playing for their futures with deals set to expire in the summer.

Speculation was swirling concerning the future of Sean Goss with the German born midfielder absent in recent matches. It has since been revealed that he sustained a hamstring tear during training and is scrambling to feature again this season.

Veteran striker Leon Clarke has a hamstring problem, however, the former Premier League striker is not registered in any event. Aaron Pierre and Josh Daniels (both calf) remain absent – striker Rekeil Pyke is also unlikely to make the matchday squad. Town’s managerial regime will hope to have Matija Sarkic back in the fold. The Montenegrin missed the midweek defeat to Wigan with a slight quad problem.

Shrewsbury are enjoying a fine unbeaten run against the Tangerines – not tasting defeat in any of the previous 12 meetings. Their last victory at Bloomfield Road arrived in February 2016 – Nat Knight-Percival, Shaun Whalley, and Andy Mangan scored in a 3-2 win.

Blackpool will be without Daniel Gretarsson due to a dislocated shoulder. However, boss Neil Critchely has revealed the Icelandic defender has not suffered any significant damage and he should return within the next fortnight.

Midfielder Kevin Stewart (ankle) has returned to light training but is not expected to be available. Strikers Gary Madine and Keshi Anderson are unavailable, whilst Matty Virtue is on the treatment table with an ACL injury.

Blackpool who suffered a 1-0 loss to Rochdale on Tuesday night, currently occupy 5th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Blackpool

1. Maxwell, 20. Turton, 26. Ballard, 4. Thorniley, 29. Garbutt, 32. Embleton, 12. Dougall, 18. Ward, 10. Kaikai, 9. Yates, 19. Simms

Subs: 2. Lawrence-Gabriel, 3. Husband, 6. Robson, 15. Mitchell, 21. Ekpiteta, 28. Moore, 38. Holmes

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 29. Pennington, 5. Williams, 16. Walker, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 28. Davis, 8. Norburn, 20. Main, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 12. Sears, 17. Love, 23. Udoh, 30. Caton

