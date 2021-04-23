12 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 24, 2021
- Advertisement -

Match Preview: Blackpool V Shrewsbury Town

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be keen to arrest their poor recent run of form but face a stern test against promotion hopefuls Blackpool.

Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham admitted that the players had taken their foot off the gas following defeats to Oxford, Doncaster, and Wigan. With the Golden Mile a stones throw away from Bloomfield Road, the visitors will be keen to show that their minds are not on the beach.

It is understandable that Shrewsbury may have lost their enthusiasm, with effectively nothing to play for now survival is secure. But some are playing for their futures with deals set to expire in the summer.

- Advertisement -

Speculation was swirling concerning the future of Sean Goss with the German born midfielder absent in recent matches. It has since been revealed that he sustained a hamstring tear during training and is scrambling to feature again this season.

Veteran striker Leon Clarke has a hamstring problem, however, the former Premier League striker is not registered in any event. Aaron Pierre and Josh Daniels (both calf) remain absent – striker Rekeil Pyke is also unlikely to make the matchday squad. Town’s managerial regime will hope to have Matija Sarkic back in the fold. The Montenegrin missed the midweek defeat to Wigan with a slight quad problem.

Shrewsbury are enjoying a fine unbeaten run against the Tangerines – not tasting defeat in any of the previous 12 meetings. Their last victory at Bloomfield Road arrived in February 2016 – Nat Knight-Percival, Shaun Whalley, and Andy Mangan scored in a 3-2 win.

Blackpool will be without Daniel Gretarsson due to a dislocated shoulder. However, boss Neil Critchely has revealed the Icelandic defender has not suffered any significant damage and he should return within the next fortnight.

Midfielder Kevin Stewart (ankle) has returned to light training but is not expected to be available.  Strikers Gary Madine and Keshi Anderson are unavailable, whilst Matty Virtue is on the treatment table with an ACL injury.

Blackpool who suffered a 1-0 loss to Rochdale on Tuesday night, currently occupy 5th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Blackpool

1. Maxwell, 20. Turton, 26. Ballard, 4. Thorniley, 29. Garbutt, 32. Embleton, 12. Dougall, 18. Ward, 10. Kaikai, 9. Yates, 19. Simms

Subs: 2. Lawrence-Gabriel, 3. Husband, 6. Robson, 15. Mitchell, 21. Ekpiteta, 28. Moore, 38. Holmes

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 29. Pennington, 5. Williams, 16. Walker, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 28. Davis, 8. Norburn, 20. Main, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 12. Sears, 17. Love, 23. Udoh, 30. Caton

Other League One Fixtures

Charlton V Peterborough
Crewe V Rochdale
Doncaster V Fleetwood
Gillingham V Northampton
Ipswich V ADC Wimbledon
Lincoln V Hull
MK Dons V Swindon
Oxford V Plymouth
Portsmouth V Bristol Rovers
Sunderland V Accrington
Wigan V Burton

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP