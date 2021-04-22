Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club juniors selected for Great Britain

Three former Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club players have been named in the 2021 Great Britain Elite Development Programme Squads.

Lorna and Callum Mackenzie of Loughborough University and Cardiff & Met Hockey Club respectively, along with Barney Bithell of East Grinstead Hockey Club have all made the Elite Development Programme squads for 2021.

The Elite Development Programme is made up of players from all of the home nations, with the England Under 21 programme embedded into it.

- Advertisement -

Having come through the junior ranks at Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club all three moved away from the club for school and University, as well as their pursuit to play at a higher level.

Callum has had previous experience of being involved with the Elite Development Programme, however this is Barney’s first taste of the programme after moving through England’s age groups.

Lorna has made the squad at the first attempt after a recent ACL injury that put her out of the game for over 12 months.

The club are immensely proud of the achievements of all three players and can’t wait to see how they get on with the programme.