13.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 22, 2021
- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club juniors selected for Great Britain

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three former Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club players have been named in the 2021 Great Britain Elite Development Programme Squads.

Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club

Lorna and Callum Mackenzie of Loughborough University and Cardiff & Met Hockey Club respectively, along with Barney Bithell of East Grinstead Hockey Club have all made the Elite Development Programme squads for 2021.

The Elite Development Programme is made up of players from all of the home nations, with the England Under 21 programme embedded into it.

- Advertisement -

Having come through the junior ranks at Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club all three moved away from the club for school and University, as well as their pursuit to play at a higher level.

Callum has had previous experience of being involved with the Elite Development Programme, however this is Barney’s first taste of the programme after moving through England’s age groups.

Lorna has made the squad at the first attempt after a recent ACL injury that put her out of the game for over 12 months.

The club are immensely proud of the achievements of all three players and can’t wait to see how they get on with the programme.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP