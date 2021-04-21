Leagues4you Netball returns to Ludlow

Leagues4you are bringing their popular social netball league back to Ludlow for the first time since the March 2020 lockdown, with a vow to get people off the couch and onto the court this summer.

Originating in the West Midlands, Leagues4you now runs fun and friendly sporting leagues across the country.

David Lancaster, League Coordinator said: “We’re passionate about getting people back into sport and make playing as hassle free as possible. We take away a lot of the barriers that can prevent people from taking part in sports. We sort out venue hire, umpires and the required kit.”

- Advertisement -

He went on to say anyone over 14 was welcome to join regardless of fitness level, experience, or age.

The league is perfect for anyone who wants to take the leap into getting active again this year, and is open to players of all experience levels; it doesn’t matter whether you’re confident on the court, or if haven’t picked up a netball since school.

The new season starts on Thursday 20 May at Moor Park School.

Players can join as a team, small group of friends, or individually. Many Leagues4you teams started as a group of like-minded individuals who went on to become great friends.

To get involved, jump on over to https://leagues4you.co.uk/league-search