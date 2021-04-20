Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Wigan Athletic

Forget the Super League and concentrate on some wholesome League One action as Shrewsbury Town face the 2013 FA Cup winners.

Football fans across the country are rightly up in arms at plans that would rip the foundation of British football apart.

The so called ‘big six’ have signed up for a closed shop European Super League that could have catastrophic consequences for the rest of the football pyramid. Former Town players such as Manchester United’s Dean Henderson and Spurs’ Joe Hart, could become involved in the stomach-churning format.

However, Shrewsbury Town, who have denounced the idea on social media, will be immediately concentrating on Wigan Athletic following two straight defeats. Town has conceded six in their games against Oxford and Doncaster and will be seeking to get back to basics.

The headline team news is that neither Sean Goss nor Rekeil Pyke will be involved tonight. Goss has impressed with his midfield displays and scored three goals in 21 appearances. But Rekeil Pyke has struggled to cement a first-time place – featuring in cameo roles, partly due to a four month lay-off with a thigh problem.

Elsewhere, Aaron Pierre continues to suffer with a calf injury. Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham revealed it is not the same calf that plagued the Grenadian international in recent months. Northern Irishman Josh Daniels may be absent with a similar problem.

Youngster Charlie Caton will be seeking further minutes against the Latics. The striker was a 77th minute introduction during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Doncaster.

Shrewsbury’s last home victory against Wigan arrived in September 2017. Stefan Payne, who has been frozen out at his current club Grimsby, scored the only goal of the game.

The visitors are seeking to avoid plying their trade in the fourth tier for the first time since 1982. Beset by financial problems and an ownership wrangle, the former Premier League side have done well to drag themselves out of immediate danger – lying in 20th place and four points clear of Northampton who occupy the final relegation position.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson could give Kyle Joseph his first start in three months. The forward has been absent due to a back problem. Christopher Merrie is a doubt with a hamstring issue.

Defender Tom Pearce is not expected to play for the rest of the campaign due to an ankle injury. Gavin Massey and Scott Wootton are also ruled out.

Wigan are in a rich vein of form – winning all three of their previous fixtures and scoring eight goals in the process.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 29. Pennington, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 16. Walker, 14. Ogbeta, 28. Davis, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 7. Whalley, 20. Main, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 12. Sears, 17. Love, 23. Udoh, 30. Caton

Wigan Athletic

1. Jones, 2. Darikwa, 5. Tilt, 5. Johnston, 34. Robinson, 12. Ojo, 8. L. Evans, 9. Lang, 10. Keane, 17. Solomon-Otabor, 22. Joseph

Subs: 6. Whelan, 7. Clough, 15. Gardner, 16. Proctor, 20. Dodoo, 25. O. Evans, 30. Aasgaard

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Doncaster

AFC Wimbledon V Oxford

Bristol Rovers V MK Dons

Burton V Lincoln

Fleetwood V Crewe

Hull V Sunderland

Peterborough V Gillingham

Plymouth V Charlton

Northampton V Ipswich

Rochdale V Blackpool

Swindon V Portsmouth