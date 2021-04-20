7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Bridgnorth Golf Club opens new ‘Club Café facility

Bridgnorth Golf Club has opened its brand new outdoor bar facility with a new purpose-built gazebo/coffee bar which will be known as ‘Club Café’.

Bobby Darley cutting the opening ribbon, with the Covid regulation Waitresses Katie, Ruth & Lisa ready to serve members & visitors
The new coffee bar was funded by grants from England Golf and the R&A plus member donations.

The structure will offer much needed under cover outdoor space where members and visitors can relax, enjoy a meal and drinks and will also act as an extension to our inside facilities.

A club spokesperson said: “Our patio has always been a popular place, especially in the summer months, a real suntrap with superb views across the course. This lovely extension will offer extra shade and shelter from the elements.

“It’s planned to install heaters and lights, so in winter it will give members and visitors an enjoyable area for sitting out even on those chilly days.”

The official opening was carried out by Bobby Darley, who is a Director of Bridgnorth Golf Club, House Chair and a past Ladies Captain.

For the time being Covid regulations decree that members have to wear masks until seated and orders are taken and drinks and food are served at the outside tables.

