Former Shrewsbury Town striker won’t play again this season

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Stefan Payne will not play for his club Grimsby again this season after a violent incident with his own teammate.

The 29-year-old has been frozen out of the first team picture at the League Two strugglers after headbutting his own teammate Filipe Morais during the 1-0 defeat against Bradford.

It is not clear why the altercation occurred – but Payne, who scored 14 goals in 52 games for Town, is not the only one who has been reprimanded. In news that has sparked bewilderment amongst those of a Grimsby persuasion, Morais has also been shown the door.

Speaking to BBC Humberside, former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst said: “As a club we’ve dealt with the situation. They’re both contracted to the football club but neither of them will play a part moving forward.

“Felipe wasn’t going to be in my plans moving forward and that’s a decision that’s been accelerated with the events last weekend. I think everyone’s entitled to an opinion but, a bit like when you’re picking a team, all I can say is I’m here day to day and you see and hear a lot more things than what fans do, so I trust in my opinion and views and we move forward.”

Grimsby are rooted to the bottom of League Two and are expected to return to the National League. They are seven points adrift with just six games remaining.