11.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 16, 2021
- Advertisement -

Former Shrewsbury Town striker won’t play again this season

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Stefan Payne will not play for his club Grimsby again this season after a violent incident with his own teammate.

The 29-year-old has been frozen out of the first team picture at the League Two strugglers after headbutting his own teammate Filipe Morais during the 1-0 defeat against Bradford.

It is not clear why the altercation occurred – but Payne, who scored 14 goals in 52 games for Town, is not the only one who has been reprimanded. In news that has sparked bewilderment amongst those of a Grimsby persuasion, Morais has also been shown the door.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to BBC Humberside, former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst said: “As a club we’ve dealt with the situation. They’re both contracted to the football club but neither of them will play a part moving forward.

“Felipe wasn’t going to be in my plans moving forward and that’s a decision that’s been accelerated with the events last weekend. I think everyone’s entitled to an opinion but, a bit like when you’re picking a team, all I can say is I’m here day to day and you see and hear a lot more things than what fans do, so I trust in my opinion and views and we move forward.”

Grimsby are rooted to the bottom of League Two and are expected to return to the National League. They are seven points adrift with just six games remaining.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP