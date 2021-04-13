Match Report: Oxford United 4 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

The scoreline does not tell the whole story as Shrewsbury Town had their moments in a clash that eventually ended in a heavy defeat.

The visitors were looking for their third clean sheet on the spin – but that would have been some feat against a free-scoring Oxford side that netted six in their last outing. Hopes of another shut out were dashed after 13 minutes when Rob Atkinson gave Karl Robinson’s side the lead. Shrewsbury were 2-0 behind in the 35th minute thanks to Elliott Lee.

However, Town clawed themselves back into the game through Harry Chapman just after the break. But conceding spurned Oxford on as goals from Matt Taylor and Sam Long sealed a comfortable victory.

- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury made three changes from the side that drew 0-0 against Gillingham on Saturday. Sean Goss, Shaun Whalley, and Dan Udoh were replaced by David Davis, Harry Chapman, and Curtis Main. Brad Walker was back in the 18 following his recent injury woes.

The Kassam Stadium is one of the more unusual grounds in League One. It possesses three main covered stands, but there is not a stand behind one of the goals. With a cinema in clear view, Town were hoping to make a picture-perfect start. Josh Vela was playing the leading role once more as he had the first chance of note. Oxford were unable to clear their lines and the ball eventually dropped to the former Hibs man outside the area – his strike was initially fumbled by Jack Stevens but gathered at the second attempt.

Cotterill and co may have gulped when seeing Saturday’s demolition of Crewe, but it was Shrewsbury that were taking the game to their opponents. Curtis Main’s powerful cross was beaten away by Stevens. Then, Nathanael Ogbeta’s sweeping delivery appeared to be heading for the head of Curtis Main – but Rob Atkinson made a crucial intervention to deny the striker.

Oxford were dealt an 8th minute blow as Brandon Barker was withdrawn due to injury, but the home side would be feeling a lot better five minutes later. James Henry’s accurate corner was met by the head of Rob Atkinson and the U’s were a goal to the good. The pendulum swung in Oxford’s favour and Henry’s set-pieces were proving problematic for Town. A free-kick on the angle of the area had to be punched clear by Sarkic.

The former Wolves and Millwall winger looked to supply Atkinson with another goal from a corner, but this time the latter skewed his header off target. Oxford do not tend to need help to score goals, but Shrewsbury were in a generous mood. Gifting possession away cheaply in the middle of the park infuriated the Town bench and Elliott Lee couldn’t take advantage. The son of former England midfielder Rob was played through by Matt Taylor, but he fired well over.

Oxford made their dominance count by scoring a second ten minutes before the break. Substitute Olamide Shodipo saw his cross guided on by Matt Taylor toward Elliott Lee. The midfielder spun his marker and his shot took a nick off Ro Shaun-Williams to wrong foot Sarkic and find the back of the net.

Despite facing a barrage of pressure, Shrewsbury did spend some time in the attacking third. Shodipo’s defensive attributes are probably not as strong as his attacking ones – the QPR loanee turned possession over to Donald Love whose dangerous cross was met by Curtis Main and headed over the crossbar.

It appeared that Town’s best opportunity to haul themselves back into the game was on the break. Once such opportunity arose when Elliott Lee hit the deck and called for a penalty – instead of hanging around to find the outcome, Town countered at speed. Harry Chapman’s clever skills and marauding run saw the ex-Middlesbrough man advance into the box. He was thwarted by a last-ditch block by Elliott Moore.

In the last action of an eventful first half, Donald Love’s driven cross was begging to be turned home but Town’s runners were unable to capitalise.

Shrewsbury started the second period on the front foot and reduced the arrears in the 50th minute. Josh Ruffles made a mess of Ogbeta’s cross by heading the ball straight to Harry Chapman. He showed great composure to shuffle inside the area and smash the ball at the near post and beyond Jack Stevens.

Chapman continued to be a thorn in the side of Oxford. He was set free by an Ollie Norburn cross-field pace and worked Jack Stevens with a low shot that was well held. At the other end, Rob Atkinson moved through the gears and threaded a pass through to Shodipo. The Irishman tried to find the far corner with a curling effort, but it drifted wide.

Town were beginning to lose control of the game. Ethan Ebanks-Landell missed his interception and Matt Taylor was clear through on goal. The striker only had Matija Sarkic to beat, but the Montenegrin stood up well to deny the ex-Bristol City man. But the 31-year-old would not have to wait much longer to wheel away in celebration. Josh Ruffles’ storming run eventually saw possession with James Henry in a central position. His clever pass was collected by Taylor who rifled a strike off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net.

In the 77th minute, Town were the architects of their own downfall as Oxford located goal number four. In his haste to set up an attack, Matija Sarkic threw the ball to a player in a yellow shirt. Oxford eventually won a free-kick which was swept into the area – Sarkic did make a goal line block, but the ball found Sam Long who hammered home.

With the game drawing to a close, Town had one final chance to make the scoreline less flattering from a U’s perspective. Oxford gave it away and Harry Chapman seized the initiative. His strike was blocked, and Sean Goss forced Jack Stevens into a good save – the ball fell kindly for Harry Chapman who struck the base of the post.

Town can take some positives despite conceding four goals – they welcome Doncaster on Saturday, whilst Oxford are at home to Gillingham.

Team Line Ups

Oxford United

13. Stevens, 12. Long (86), 5. Moore, 22. Atkinson, 3. Ruffles, 17. Henry (74), 8. Brannagan, 10. Sykes, 27. Lee (86), 9. Taylor (74), 30. Barker (8)

Subs 1. Eastwood, 11. Winnall (74), 14. Forde (86), 19. Agyei (74), 20. Hanson (86), 25. Shodipo (8), 28. Kelly

Subs Not Used: 1. Eastwood, 28. Kelly

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 5. Williams (84), 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela (84), 8. Norburn, 28. Davis, 23. Chapman, 20. Main (84)

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 6. Goss (84), 7. Whalley, 9. Pyke, 16. Walker (84), 23. Udoh (84)

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 9. Pyke

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 3 – 0 Ipswich

Blackpool 0 – 0 Accrington

Crewe 0 – 0 Portsmouth

Doncaster 0 – 3 Burton

Lincoln 4 – 0 MK Dons

Rochdale 2 – 1 Swindon

Wigan 2 – 1 Sunderland