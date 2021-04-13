3.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
- Advertisement -

Match Preview: Oxford United V Shrewsbury Town

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town travel to the Kassam Stadium to face an Oxford United buoyed by putting six past Crewe at the weekend.

Karl Robinson’s side boosted their play-off chances by demolishing Crewe at the weekend – leaving them four points behind Lincoln in sixth place. Town thwarted another play-off challenger in the shape of Gillingham at the weekend, and a successive clean sheet would be quite an achievement against their free-scoring opposition.

This contest is something of a fixture anomaly as both sides meet for the first time this campaign. The pandemic and various schedule congestions mean Shrewsbury and Oxford will battle in the league twice in less than a month.

- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury will be without Grenadian international Aaron Pierre who continues to suffer with a calf problem – Northern Irishman Josh Daniels also has a similar issue and is not expected to travel. Otherwise, the visitors have no other selection issues and may name the same side for the third game in a row.

Town are searching for their first victory at the Kassam Stadium since Boxing Day 2014. James Collins and Mark Ellis were on target in a 2-0 win.

The home side have been boosted by full-back Sam Long penning a new deal. He has also recently returned from a hamstring problem and ear infection which delayed his return from the former issue. However, Alex Gorrin is a doubt with a knee issue – but Josh Ruffles recovered from a similar problem to net one of the six against Crewe. Marcus McGuane has returned to Nottingham Forest as a thigh injury curtailed his season.

Possible Line Ups

Oxford United

13. Stevens, 12. Long, 5. Moore, 22. Atkinson, 3. Ruffles, 17. Henry, 8. Brannagan, 10. Sykes, 27. Lee, 9. Taylor, 30. Barker

Subs: 1. Eastwood, 11. Winnall, 14. Forde, 19. Agyei, 20. Hanson, 25. Shodipo, 28. Kelly

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 20. Main, 28. Davis, 32. Chapman

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Ipswich
Blackpool V Accrington
Crewe V Portsmouth
Doncaster V Burton
Lincoln V MK Dons
Rochdale V Swindon
Wigan V Sunderland

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP