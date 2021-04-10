Match Preview: Gillingham v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build on their impressive Easter Monday victory against Plymouth as they make the long trip to Kent.

Shrewsbury Town were dominant with Plymouth Argyle unable to nullify them. Three second half goals capped off a brilliant display, whilst a first home clean sheet since the end of January was also a welcome boost.

However, Aaron Pierre who was scheduled to start against The Pilgrims, sustained a recurrence of the calf problem that kept him out for six weeks during the warm-up. The club are awaiting to see if the Grenadian international requires a scan. Elsewhere, Town may remain without Brad Walker (groin) and Josh Daniels (knock).

- Advertisement -

In other news, Town boss Steve Cotterill is likely to park contract negotiation talks until the end of the season. Several players are out of contract in the summer, including Shaun Whalley, Dan Udoh, and Sean Goss.

Switching to on the field matters, Town has enjoyed a good recent record against Gillingham – losing just one of the previous eight games. Their last away win arrived in April 2019. James Bolton and Tyrese Campbell scored in a 2-0 win.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans, the manager of the month for March, may be without Callum Slattery, but could welcome back Robbie Cundy. Gillingham, who suffered a 4-1 loss against Blackpool last time out, currently occupy 9th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Gillingham

1. Bonham, 2. Jackson, 5. Tucker, 3. Ogilvie, 21. O’Connor, 10. Graham, 8. Dempsey, 4. ’Keefe, 16. MacDonald, 19. Oliver, 15. Akinde

Subs: 7. Willock, 9. Samuel, 11. Lee, 12. Bastien, 14. McKenzie, 17. Johnson, 23. Woods

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 29. Pennington, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 20. Main, 28. Davis, 32. Chapman

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V AFC Wimbledon

Crewe V Oxford

Doncaster V Wigan

Fleetwood V Rochdale

Ipswich V MK Dons

Lincoln V Blackpool

Northampton V Bristol Rovers

Plymouth V Hull

Portsmouth V Burton

Sunderland V Charlton

Swindon V Peterborough