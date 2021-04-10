Match Report: Gillingham 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

An entertaining contest in Kent sees Shrewsbury Town and Gillingham unable to break the deadlock.

No goals usually correlates with a dour spectacle. However, this game bucked the trend with both sides having plenty of opportunities to find a winner, which in the end proved elusive.

Shrewsbury named the same eleven that put Plymouth to the sword on Easter Monday. Aaron Pierre was missing from the squad altogether with a reoccurrence of a calf issue that has plagued him in recent weeks.

Prior to kick-off, both sides joined football clubs across the country by observing two minutes silence in memory of Prince Phillip who died yesterday at the age of 99.

Heading into this one, Gillingham were looking for a late play-off push with four points separating them from Lincoln in 6th. And Steve Evans’ side made a bright start to proceedings. Jordan Graham’s cross should have been dealt with by Ethan Ebanks-Landell, but the ball instead made its way to Vadine Oliver at the back post. The former Sheffield Wednesday striker spurned a glorious chance by fluffing his lines at the vital moment. Then, nimble footwork from Ryan Jackson culminated in an expert delivery that was attacked by Connor Ogilvie. Matija Sarkic shuffled across his goal to claim the header.

After a nervy opening ten minutes, Town took their turn to mount attacking pressure. Josh Vela’s cross was cleared only as far as Sean Goss on the edge of the area. The German born midfielder’s shot was blocked behind by the returning Robbie Cundy. The resulting corner was worked intricately, and Nathanael Ogbeta picked up the baton to strike a deflected effort over the bar.

At the other end, Donald Love was guilty of giving away a needless foul by pushing Oliver. Former Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey took the free-kick from roughly 20 yards, but his low attempt lacked the required power and was gobbled up by Sarkic.

Nigerian striker Dan Udoh had a double reason to celebrate this week with the birth of his child and a goal against Plymouth. He was looking to cap off an excellent few days with a goal in Kent. But instead he turned provider for Donald Love. The full-back’s side foot shot from the edge of the box took a nick and flashed agonisingly wide of the left-hand post.

Shrewsbury continued to force the issue. A bursting run from Dan Udoh ended with a drilled strike that was pushed to safety by former Watford stopper Jack Bonham. The home side had the final chances of a pulsating first period. Jordan Graham sent a free-kick just over the bar, and Connor Ogilvie will be left wondering how he didn’t nudge Gillingham ahead. Ryan Jackson’s long throw in caused pandemonium inside the box with the ball ricocheting off Matthew Pennington and falling kindly at the feet of Ogilvie. The goal was at the defender’s mercy, but he prodded against the post from a few yards out.

A ten-minute lull to the second half was inevitable following the high-octane action that the first provided. Both sides traded blows in the search for the elusive opener – Josh Vela found space inside the box and fired toward the near post; Bonham initially parried but gathered at the second attempt.

Ogilvie was in the mood for a goal of his own – another arching Jackson throw was met by the ex-Spurs man with his header finding the roof the net. Moments later, Ethan Ebanks-Landell breathed a huge sigh of relief. The defender was dilly dallying on the ball and was eventually robbed by Dominic Samuel who turned possession over to Oliver. The burly frontman drove his strike over.

The visitors responded with a marauding Shaun Whalley run who blasted a strike wide of Bonham’s goal. Town enjoyed another good spell – this time, Nathanael Ogbeta put the ball on a plate for the advancing Donald Love, but the full-back completely mis-hit his attempt.

With the game drawing to a close, both sides had one final golden opportunity. Firstly, a long punt up field from Jack Bonham was chested down by Dominic Samuel to Vadine Oliver. The latter flashed a valley inches past the post much to the frustration of the enigmatic Steve Evans on the touchline. Town may also have stolen all three points. Superb build-up play between Curtis Main and Nathanael Ogbeta eventually saw Harry Chapman become involved. The Blackburn loanee drifted beyond his marker and unleashed a long-distance strike which took a deflection and whistled just wide.

A point was a fair result for both sides who certainly left everything on the pitch. Town visit Oxford on Tuesday, whilst Gillingham will watch that contest with interest as their next game is also against Karl Robinson’s men.

Team Line Ups

Gillingham

1. Bonham, 2. Jackson, 25. Cundy, 5. Tucker, 3. Ogilvie, 10. Graham, 8. Dempsey, 4. O’Keefe (45), 16. MacDonald (79), 15. Akinde (45), 19. Oliver

Subs: 7. Willock, 9. Samuel (45), 11. Lee (79), 12. Bastien, 14. McKenzie (45), 17. Johnson, 21. O’Connor

Subs Not Used: 7. Willock, 12. Bastien, 17. Johnson, 21. O’Connor

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 6. Goss (88), 7. Whalley (86), 23. Udoh (86)

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards (88), 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 20. Main (86), 28. Davis, 32. Chapman (86)

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 28. Davis

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 5 AFC Wimbledon

Crewe 0 – 6 Oxford

Doncaster 1 – 4 Wigan

Fleetwood 1 – 0 Rochdale

Ipswich 0 – 0 MK Dons

Lincoln 2 – 2 Blackpool

Northampton 1 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Plymouth 0 – 3 Hull

Portsmouth 1 – 2 Burton

Swindon 0 – 3 Peterborough