Bridgnorth Golf Club re-opens with a massive drive

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its long overdue AGM, using Zoom, which saw the formalising and welcoming into office the new Men’s Captain and Ladies Captain, Jez Wilson and Carrie Lees.

Jez’s massive 289 yard Drive Into Office and Official Re-opening of Bridgnorth Golf Club. Photo: Mike Purnell

Monday the 29 March, was celebrated with Jez making the Captains traditional Drive Into office, off the 1st Tee, which was also the official re opening of Bridgnorth Golf Club, following the closure of all golf courses last December.

After Jez’s massive 289 yard drive Jez said: “I think we are all absolutely delighted to be able to play once more following the recent lockdown due to Covid. The course opening today for play kick starts the new year for the Golf Club and my year as Captain.

- Advertisement -

“I am incredibly privileged and honoured to be able to represent Bridgnorth in the role of Captain and along with Carrie Lees in her role as Lady Captain we look forward to a successful and optimistic year ahead of us.

“I would like to thank the team of dedicated volunteers who have helped all of the staff to ensure we are in A1 condition to start the new season and it shows the strength of our membership and their commitment to their club.

“After what has been a difficult year for most we are now able to play and hopefully it won’t be too long before we can socialise, enjoy each other’s friendship and company and enjoy the remainder of the golfing year.”