Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Plymouth Argyle

Shrewsbury Town are aiming to avoid three straight defeats when Plymouth Argyle make the long trip to Shropshire on Easter Monday.

Town were completely off the pace against Northampton as they registered just one shot on target – a long distance effort from Harry Chapman that was meat and drink for Jonathan Mitchell.

This, coupled with a recent 2-1 loss against Portsmouth, meant that Shrewsbury suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time since October. Shrewsbury will hope to avoid the record of three in a row, when they welcome an inconsistent Plymouth side.

Town received a double dose of positive news when Aaron Pierre (calf) and Donald Love (groin) returned to action after weeks on the treatment table. The duo played the full ninety seemingly without suffering any issues.

However, there is no further update on the fitness of Brad Walker (groin) and Josh Daniels (knock). But Nigerian striker Dan Udoh could be included in the squad – he was not included on Good Friday as he partner went into labour.

Shrewsbury could ring the changes once more after making five on Friday – Shaun Whalley, Sean Goss, and Matthew Pennington will be eyeing recalls.

Town’s last home win against the Pilgrims arrived in November 2018 – Greg Docherty and Fejiri Okenabirhie netted during a 2-0 success. That was Shrewsbury’s only win in the past nine occasions these sides have met.

Ryan Lowe returns to Shrewsbury as the boss of the visitors. He began his league career with Town and scored 37 times in almost 200 appearances. He is able to welcome back Jerome Opoku who served the final game of his suspension during the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon. Newcastle loanee Kelland Watts may start after recently recovering from a hip problem, but defender Gary Sawyer has not played any part of this campaign due to an ankle injury.

Plymouth currently occupy 14th place in League One.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 2. Pierre, 29. Pennington, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 6. Goss, 8. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 20. Main

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 9. Pyke, 23. Udoh, 28. Davis, 32. Chapman

Plymouth Argyle

1. Cooper, 8. Edwards, 25. Woods, 4. Aimson, 2. Watts, 28. Camara, 18. Fornah, 15. Grant, 10. Mayor, 9. Hardie, 31. Jephcott

Subs: 14. Reeves, 17. Moore, 19. Lolos, 21. Ennis, 22. Lewis, 23. McCormick, 24. Opoku

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Fleetwood

Blackpool V Gillingham

Bristol Rovers V Doncaster

Burton V Swindon

Hull V Northampton

MK Dons V Crewe

Oxford V Accrington

Peterborough V Sunderland

Rochdale V Ipswich

Wigan V Portsmouth