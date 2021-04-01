8 C
Match Preview: Northampton Town v Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town are boosted by the return of Captain Ollie Norburn and possibly Aaron Pierre ahead of the Good Friday trip to Northampton.

Ollie Norburn missed the Burton victory and last weekend’s Portsmouth defeat following the accumulation of yellow cards picked up during the campaign. The Captain is expected to slot straight back into the starting line-up as Town make the 97-mile trip to Northampton.

The visitors could also welcome back Aaron Pierre who has missed six weeks of action with a calf problem. The Grenadian international, who made 68 appearances for the Cobblers during a two-year spell, could return to the bench.

The good team selection news does not end there. Town can recall Matija Sarkic to their line-up following the completion of international duties. The Wolves loanee did not feature for his country during the triple header, as Montenegro boss Faruk Hadzibegic elected to select MTK Budapest stopper Milan Mijatovic.

Elsewhere, Town are likely to remain without the services of Brad Walker and Donald Love (both groin) – Josh Daniels may recover from a recent knock. Shaun Whalley and Harry Chapman are pushing for starts after their cameo roles against Portsmouth.

Shrewsbury’s last win at Sixfields arrived in November 2011. A Mark Wright brace and goals from Terry Gornell, Marvin Morgan, James Collins, Joe Jacobson, and Kelvin Langmead (OG) aided a thrilling 7-2 success. Town are unbeaten in their previous five away fixtures against Northampton.

The home side are involved in a relegation scrap and are only out of the bottom four on goal difference. They dispensed of the services of Keith Curle and are currently being guided by Australian Jon Brady on a caretaker basis.

Northampton will be without midfielder Jack Sowerby who has a knee problem. Mickel Millar (hamstring) is likely to miss up to six weeks of action, whilst former Shrewsbury goalkeeper Steve Arnold has not played since December due to a back issue.

Lloyd Jones sustained an ankle problem during the 1-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon but could be fit enough to feature, whilst Alan Sheehan returned to the bench following his recent injury woes.

Possible Line Ups

Northampton Town

13. Mitchell, 15. Kioso, 28. L. Jones, 6. Horsfall, 23. Mills, 18. Morris, 17. McWilliams, 8. Watson, 45. Marshall, 29. Rose, 7. Hoskins

Subs: 5. Bolger, 10. A. Jones, 11. Korboa, 22. Ashley-Seal, 26. Edmondson, 35. Berry, 44. Sheehan

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 22. Daniels, 29. Pennington, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 20. Main, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 2. Pierre, 4. Edwards, 6. Goss, 9. Pyke, 23. Udoh, 28. Davis

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Burton
Crewe V Hull
Doncaster V Charlton
Fleetwood V Peterborough
Ipswich V Bristol Rovers
Plymouth V AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth V Rochdale
Sunderland V Oxford
Swindon V Blackpool

