Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run of form when they welcome a new look Portsmouth outfit.

Town extended their unbeaten run to four matches when they secured a 2-1 victory against Burton Albion on Tuesday night. Shrewsbury now have a cushion of 12 points from the relegation places and not even a brave betting individual would bank on them dropping to League Two.

The home side will be without skipper and influential midfielder Ollie Norburn. The former Bristol Rovers man serves the final game of a two-match suspension for accruing 10 yellow cards. Aaron Pierre (calf) and Donald Love (groin) continue their recovery.

Shrewsbury will stick with Harry Burgoyne in-between the sticks. Matija Sarkic is currently on international duty with Montenegro and was an unused substitute during his nations 2-1 victory over Latvia. Brad Walker (groin) is a doubt.

Town were victorious the last time they hosted Pompey. Ryan Giles netted the only goal of the contest in August 2019.

The visitors turned to former Huddersfield and Lincoln boss Danny Cowley following the dismissal of Kenny Jackett. He got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win over Ipswich and will be eyeing his first win on the road.

Portsmouth will be without striker Ronan Curtis who is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. In a further below, fellow striker Ellis Harrison is out for the remainder of the campaign with a serious knee problem.

However, former Wolves winger Michael Jacobs made a return to the squad last weekend. John Marquis and Callum Johnson are pushing for recalls.

Portsmouth currently occupy 8th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 29. Pennington, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Williams, 22. Daniels, 28. Davis, 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 32. Chapman 20. Main

Subs: 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 23. Udoh, 30. Caton, 41. Bevan

Portsmouth

1. MacGillivray, 2. Johnson, 6. Whatmough, 20. Raggett, 3. Brown, 19. Harness, 4. Naylor, 14. Cannon, 24. Jacobs, 7. Williams, 9. Marquis

Subs: 8. Close, 13. Bolton, 15. Nicolaisen, 16. Byres, 21. Daniels, 26. Hiwula, 37. Mnogo

Other League One Fixtures

Friday:

Oxford V Lincoln

Saturday:

AFC Wimbledon V Northampton

Blackpool V Plymouth

Bristol Rovers V Sunderland

Hull V Gillingham

MK Dons V Doncaster

Peterborough V Accrington

Wigan V Ipswich