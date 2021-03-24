Outgoing Bridgnorth Ladies Captain Presents the Jackson Jug

The outgoing Ladies Captain at Bridgnorth Golf Club has made her presentation of the Jackson Jug.

Outgoing Ladies Captain, Joy Foster, presenting The Jackson Jug to Barbara Talbott. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Jackson Jug is presented annually to the person Lady Captain feels is the most deserving person, throughout her term in office.

This year’s recipient is Barbara Talbott. For many years Bridgnorth Golf Club’s very talented jam and chutney making lady, Barbara Talbott has made and sold her jam and chutney and donated funds to the Lady Captains’ Charities.

Despite the clubhouse being closed and many competitions cancelled this last year Barbara wasn’t daunted and has been hard at work throughout the year and sold her produce from the boot of her car at every opportunity. Thanks also go to the ladies who provided her with the fruit and veg to make her jam and chutney and jars to put it in.

Bridgnorth Golf Club’s outgoing Ladies Captain, Joy Foster, was very pleased to present The Jackson Jug to Barbara Talbott for her yearlong efforts and for donating over £500, (the largest amount to date) for her Lady Captain’s charity Melanoma UK.

The Jackson Jug is usually presented at the Ladies AGM, but due to Covid restrictions the Ladies AGM was carried out using the internet this year, so Joy arranged the presentation to be made to Barbara at the golf club.