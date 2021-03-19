Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Hull City

Shrewsbury Town are looking to continue their habit of defeating so called ‘bigger teams’ when they welcome Hull City.

Shrewsbury have developed a useful habit of stunning sides in promotion contention. Since the arrival of Steve Cotterill, Town have recorded victories against Sunderland, Doncaster, Lincoln, and of course Hull in the reverse fixture.

This run of results has put Shrewsbury Town out of immediate relegation trouble – they are 17th place, nine points ahead of Northampton in 21st.

They also earned a good point on the road at Charlton last weekend. Incidentally, that was Lee Bowyer’s last game in charge of the Addicks following his decision to take charge of Championship outfit Birmingham City.

Since Town last met the Tigers, the latter have pulled away from the sides breathing down their neck – 13 points clear of Charlton in 6th, and three points clear of Peterborough in second. Therefore, Shrewsbury face perhaps their sternest test of the campaign.

The home side continue to be without Captain Ollie Norburn who has a pelvic injury. Aaron Pierre (calf) and Donald Love (groin) have both returned to some form of training, but neither are believed to be ready to return.

Town’s managerial regime has a dilemma in between the sticks. Harry Burgoyne has been given the nod over Matija Sarkic in recent weeks. The Montenegrin will soon be on international duty with his country as they face World Cup Qualifiers against Latvia, Gibraltar, and Norway.

Shrewsbury will wear black armbands in memory of former midfielder Steve Jagielka. The ex AFC Telford midfielder, who made over 200 appearances for Town, tragically passed away this week at the age of just 43.

It is the first time that Shrewsbury have been the home team in this fixture since October 2002. Ian Stevens scored an 89th minute equaliser to cancel out a Stuart Elliott goal. Their last home win against Hull was in November 1999 (3-0).

The visitors will be without Richard Smallwood who may miss the rest of the season with a serious knee ligament injury. Sean McLoughlin (calf) and Brandon Fleming (pubic bone injury) are out as well for Grant McCann’s side. Max Clark (hamstring) is not expected to feature.

Hull City beat Oxford 2-0 last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 22. Daniels, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 16. Walker, 6. Goss, 32. Chapman, 20. Main

Subs: 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 23. Udoh, 28. Davis, 31. Sarkic

Hull City

13. Ingram, 2. Coyle, 5. Burke, 24. Greaves, 3. Elder, 33. Docherty, 15. Jones, 23. Whyte, 10. Honeyman, 19. Lewis-Potter, 7. Wilks

Subs: 1. Long, 9. Eaves, 11. Scott, 12. Emmanuel, 18. Slater, 20. Crowley, 27. Magennis

