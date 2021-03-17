Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Steven Jagielka dies aged 43

Former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford midfielder Steven Jagielka has tragically passed away at the age of just 43.

The sad news was announced in a statement posted by AFC Telford.

It read: “AFC Telford are extremely saddened to announce the passing of former player Steven Jagielka. The former skipper played for the club between 2007 and 2009 under Rob Smith and Larry Chambers. All out thoughts at this difficult time are with Steve’s family and friends.”

Jagielka spent six years at Shrewsbury Town from 1997 until 2003. He made over 200 appearances and was part of the famous side that beat Everton in the FA Cup in 2003. He has recently turned out for Town in various charity and exhibition matches.

Stephen, the brother of former England defender Phil, later went on to feature for Accrington, Droylsden and AFC Telford among others.