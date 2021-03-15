Shropshire complete signing of former Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg

Shropshire County Cricket Club has signed former Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg ahead of the 2021 season.

The hard-hitting middle order batsman and left-arm seam bowler will add much experience to the county side with his proven quality.



Wagg replaces ex-Lancashire and England spinner Simon Kerrigan, who joined Northamptonshire last August, as Shropshire’s new professional.



Shropshire’s Director of Cricket John Abrahams said: “We were looking for someone to contribute with both bat and ball, and also with experience at first-class level who can bring that into National Counties level and benefit our young Shropshire players.



“Graham has performed consistently in county cricket in all formats over the years. We are fortunate in getting Graham to sign for us and having his services available.”



Wagg, 37, has enjoyed a long and successful career in first-class cricket, spending the last 10 years with Glamorgan, which included a testimonial season in 2019.



He has played 164 first-class matches, scoring 5,904 runs at an average of 26.83, and taking 465 wickets at 34.48 apiece.



Wagg has a highest County Championship score of 200 against Surrey at Guildford in 2015, with his best bowling figures, 6-29, also coming against Surrey a year earlier at The Oval.



A consistent performer in List A cricket, hitting 2,060 runs and claiming 156 wickets during 140 matches, Wagg has made a further 144 appearances in the T20 format, delivering 1,359 runs and 129 wickets.



He started his career with Warwickshire, representing England A after previously playing for the under-19s, and then spent five years with Derbyshire, before joining Glamorgan at the start of the 2011 season.



This will be Wagg’s first experience of playing in the National Counties Cricket Association and he’s looking forward to playing for Shropshire.



Wagg said: “It’s something I’ve spoken about to friends, family and other people who have played Minor Counties cricket.



“It’s a totally different challenge in my career and I’m looking forward to it, looking forward to getting stuck in.



“I’ve been in contact with John Abrahams and he’s really positive about things, and I am as well.



“John was one of my coaches in the England age groups, so we go back quite a way. It will be nice to be working alongside him and we’ve always got on really well. He’s a lovely guy.”



Wagg, who continued to play regularly for Glamorgan last season, is keen to share his experience with the younger members of the Shropshire squad.



“It’s definitely something for me to be looking after the youngsters and try and give them my experience and knowledge of the game, because I think that’s vital,” he added.



Wagg will combine representing Shropshire with his new role as player-coach of Wiltshire club Biddestone in the West of England Premier League.



Shropshire chairman John Hulme said: “We are delighted to welcome Graham aboard. He has over the years proved to be a very consistent performer in the County Championship and one day game.



“Graham has been on our radar for some time now following Simon Kerrigan’s return to the first-class game.



“His all-round skills, competitiveness and wealth of experience, we firmly believe will play an important role in the development of our younger players.



“Finding the right player with the right experience is never an easy task given the ECB’s criteria for eligibility and restrictions upon players coming out of the first-class game.



“It remains firmly our policy to field a team of Shropshire-based and home grown players supported by an experienced professional.



“In Graham, we are strongly of the view that we have found the right man and are optimistic going forward.”



Shropshire’s 2021 season is scheduled to start with a trip to Staffordshire in the NCCA Twenty20 competition on April 18.

