Match Report: Charlton Athletic 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town were extremely unlucky not to take all three points as a catalogue of late chances left the visitors wondering what might have been.

Town’s second half performance warranted back to back away wins, and it appeared on the cards when Sean Goss nodded home 10 minutes after the break.

The home side had the better of the first period, but were lacklustre in the second as Shrewsbury seemed to be on course for all three points. But Northern Ireland international Connor Washington equalised with 11 minutes to go and most would expect the momentum to be with the former Premier League side.

However, it did not pan out that way as Shrewsbury surged forward late on to create three glorious opportunities that were spurned – meaning that Steve Cotterill’s side were forced to settle for a credible point.

There were three changes from the side that beat Rochdale 2-0 in midweek. Matthew Pennington, Harry Chapman, and Curtis Main were drafted in at the expense of David Davis, Shaun Whalley, and Dan Udoh.

Prior to kick-off Charlton had won just one of their previous nine games at The Valley. And maybe that explained the hosts’ trepidation as Town stood resolute and kept Lee Bowyer’s men at bay. It appeared that on first viewing, Shrewsbury were going to be awarded an early penalty. Josh Vela slipped Sean Goss through and the midfielder went down after Darren Pratley provided the invitation with a trailing leg. Replays showed that there was no contact.

Charlton were without the dynamism of Jake Forster-Caskey who was missing with a minor issue that he picked up during the 2-1 win over Northampton. Therefore, it was up to Alfie Morgan and co to deliver the goods. Morgan was picked out by Ian Maatsen and his curling shot appeared to be heading for the top corner – but Ro Shaun-Williams produced a crucial intervention to divert over.

The Addicks began to find their rhythm and should have broken the deadlock. Jayden Stockley met a corner and Darren Pratley was completely unmarked at the back stick. The former Swansea midfielder completely miscued his header and Town were left unpunished.

Clear-cut chances were at premium for Town. A clever back-heel from Josh Daniels set Curtis Main through on goal. The ex-Aberdeen striker strode forward but could only blast wide of Ben Amos’ goal. Then, Amos rushed off his line to try and deal with Josh Vela’s sweeping delivery. Curtis Main got there ahead of the former Manchester United keeper, but his header lacked direction.

Jayden Stockley will be left wondering how he didn’t soon put his team ahead. The striker received a pass from Ian Maatsen and was centre of the goal inside the area. His shot was tame and into the grateful arms of Harry Burgoyne. A real let-off for Town who had the final chance of a first period that was edged by Charlton. Brad Walker’s sweeping pass was gathered by Brad Walker and eventually reached Harry Chapman. The Blackburn loanee’s volley was wayward.

The half-time team talk appeared to have the desired affect as Shrewsbury came out all guns blazing. Curtis Main’s drilled cross wasn’t taken advantage of. But in the 55th minute the visitors made no mistake. Matthew Pennington was afforded too much time and space to swing in a delightful delivery. Sean Goss had made an enterprising run and managed to get in-between the centre-halves. He finished the move with a powerful stooping header that Amos had no chance of keeping out.

Town were in the groove for more. A give and go between Curtis Main and Harry Chapman appeared promising, but Charlton rushed back to scramble behind. A quick-throw found Sean Goss, and his effort looked to be heading on target, but the ball swerved at the last moment and went wide. Charlton seemed to be out of ideas, but a mazy run from Liverpool loanee Liam Millar culminated in a cross which found Chris Gunter. The Welsh international fired comfortably wide though.

The visitors continued to force the issue. Superb play between Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Harry Chapman, and Josh Daniels, ended with a low cross which Curtis Main prodded goalward. Ben Amos stood up to the task to guide behind. Shrewsbury deserved some luck and they were quid’s in when Chuks Aneke conspired to crash a shot against the crossbar from six yards out.

But the home side cashed in with 12 minutes remaining. Ian Maatsen pushed the ball toward Connor Washington who advanced into the area. A cluster of Town bodies tried in vain to thwart the Addicks man, but the ex QPR striker kept his composure to drill beyond Harry Burgoyne.



Many would have predicted a late flourish from promising chasing Charlton, but it was Shrewsbury asking all the questions in the final 10 minutes. David Davis launched a counterattack and Dan Udoh picked up the baton. The substitute charged at the retreating Jason Pearce and was about to pull the trigger, but the ball struck his standing leg and the chance was gone. The changes in personnel appeared to galvanise Shrewsbury as they swarmed forward. David Davis rounded Amos and squared it to Dave Edwards. With the goal gaping the ex Wolves man somehow blazed over. As the game drew to a close, Shaun Whalley tried the spectacular from a long way out. His volley just swerved wide of the target.



A fine performance from Shrewsbury Town who would have probably taken a point at the start of they day. They welcome Hull next Saturday, whilst Charlton are back at The Valley against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Team Line Ups

Charlton Athletic

13. Amos, 2. Gunter, 5. Famewo, 6. Pearce, 22. Maatsen, 27. Millar (63), 26. Watson, 15. Pratley (63), 19. Morgan (79), 9. Stockley (63), 14. Washington

Subs: 4. Oshilaja, 7. Jaiyesimi (79), 10. Aneke (63), 12. Shinnie (63), 18. Smith (63), 29. Schwartz, 30. Maynard-Brewer

Subs Not Used: 4. Oshilaja, 29. Schwartz, 30. Maynard-Brewer

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 22. Daniels, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 29. Pennington, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 16. Walker (90), 6. Goss (79), 32. Chapman (70), 20. Main (79)



Subs: 2. Edwards (70), 7. Whalley (90), 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 23. Udoh (79), 28. Davis (79), 31. Sarkic

Subs Not Used: 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 31. Sarkic

Other League One Results

Blackpool 0 – 0 Fleetwood

Bristol Rovers 0 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Crewe 0 – 3 Burton

Doncaster 0 – 0 Northampton

Hull 2 – 0 Oxford

Ipswich 1 – 0 Plymouth

Lincoln 1 – 2 Rochdale

MK Dons 3 – 2 Accrington

Swindon 1 – 3 Gillingham