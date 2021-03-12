Match Preview: Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s managerial regime face a selection dilemma as they seek to carry on mid week’s momentum against Charlton.

Harry Burgoyne was handed his first start since November after Matija Sarkic was rested due to a groin injury. Burgoyne impressed during the 2-0 victory against Rochdale, and now there is a battle to see if he will retain the jersey.

Cotterill and co may opt to give him a run of games as Sarkic is on international duty with Montenegro later this month. Elsewhere, Brad Walker has spoken about his “lonely” period on the side-line following an ankle injury. The former Crewe midfielder started for the first time in three months against Rochdale, and will hope to keep his place.

Captain Ollie Norburn remains unavailable with a pelvic injury. Donald Love, who has enjoyed a renaissance since the departure of Sam Ricketts, has begun light training after sustaining a groin injury. Aaron Pierre is also making progress following a calf problem. Curtis Main and Harry Chapman are pushing for starts after the duo were on the bench in midweek.

Shrewsbury’s last victory at Valley Road in May 2018 will live long in the memory. Jon Nolan scored the only goal of the game as Town headed to the 2018/19 play-off final. And it was double delight at Charlton during that campaign, as Alex Rodman and Omar Beckles sealed a 2-0 regular season victory.

The Addicks will be without full-back Adam Matthews who is set to be absent for around 10 days with a hamstring problem. Jake Forster-Caskey is also suffering with a similar issue and it remains to be seen if the former Brighton man is able to feature.

Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo has suffered with his own hamstring woes, but could be included in the matchday squad. Ryan Innis and Alex Gilbey are back in training and will seek to be involved – experienced midfielder Darren Pratley has recently returned from suspension.

Charlton who beat Northampton 2-1 in midweek, currently occupy 8th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Charlton Athletic

13. Amos, 2. Gunter, 15. Pratley, 6. Pearce, 22. Maatsen, 27. Millar, 26. Watson, 12. Shinnie, 19. Morgan, 9. Stockley, 14. Washington

Subs: 5. Famewo, 7. Jaiyesimi, 10. Aneke, 11. Gilbey, 18. Smith, 29. Schwartz, 31. Harness

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 16. Walker, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Williams, 22. Daniels, 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 32. Chapman, 20. Main, 7. Whalley

Subs: 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 23. Udoh, 28. Davis, 29. Pennington, 31. Sarkic

