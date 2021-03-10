Match Report: Rochdale 0 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

It was a case of 15th time lucky for Shrewsbury as the visitors end a 20-year wait for a victory at Rochdale.

Looking at the past meetings between these sides, I had to triple check that 14 was indeed the right number of visits that Town have had at Spotland without achieving victory. Kevin Ratcliffe was the manager in February 2001, when a 7-1 victory included a hattrick for Luke Rodgers. Successive managers have been unable to replicate that feat, which is surprising considering both sides have endured and enjoyed similar fortunes.

Aaron Wilbraham ended his playing career at Rochdale and presided over the win at the 15th attempt as Steve Cotterill remains hospitalised with COVID-pneumonia. Second half goals from Josh Daniels and Josh Vela saw Shrewsbury end their recent disappointing run.

Shrewsbury shuffled their pack from the side that lost 2-0 against Fleetwood on Saturday. Matija Sarkic had been struggling with a groin injury in recent weeks and was finally rested as Harry Burgoyne was handed a rare start. Brad Walker started for the first time in 2021, whilst Sean Goss and Dan Udoh came into the eleven. Matthew Pennington, Curtis Main, and Harry Chapman dropped to the bench.

Despite propping up the rest of the league, Rochdale made a bright start to proceedings. Stephen Humphrys, who made 14 appearances during a 2017 loan spell for Town, was denied by Harry Burgoyne after testing the stopper with a low effort. Then, Burgoyne was unable to deal with a corner and the ball dropped for Jimmy Keohane who guided goalward. A crucial intervention on the line meant the scores stayed fortunately level.

Town were struggling to mount any sustained offence. Instead, a Humphrys led Rochdale continued to cause mayhem. A long punt up field evaded Ethan Ebanks-Landell and instead reached Matty Done. The former Barnsley winger took the ball beyond Harry Burgoyne and put the ball on a plate for Humphrys. However, there was a huge let off for Town as the striker slipped at the crucial moment with the goal gaping.

The visitors finally got to grips with the game as the first half drew to a close. Irish stopper Gavin Bazunu thwarted Shaun Whalley’s whipped effort, and also denied his ex-Manchester City teammate Nathanael Ogbeta.

Town needed to improve after the break. Josh Vela let fly from 30-yards but Bazunu comfortably dealt with the attempt. Despite a ropey 55 minutes, it was the visitors that took the lead. Shaun Whalley was the architect down the channel and his accurate cross was gleefully met by Josh Daniels and the header was too hot for Bazunu to handle.

At the other end, O’Connell’s header found the roof of the net as Brian Barry-Murphy urged his side forward from the touchline.

But it was Shrewsbury Town that made it count and they doubled their advantage with 25 minutes remaining. Shaun Whalley slipped Vela through on goal and he made no mistake to calmly slot home.

The home side tried in vain to haul themselves back into the contest – but Humphrys couldn’t beat Burgoyne from a tight angle.

Shrewsbury will hope that their mini run of poor form is behind them. They visit Charlton on Saturday, whilst Rochdale go to Lincoln.

Team Line Ups

Rochdale

1. Bazunu, 3. Osho (79), 5. McShane (65), 15. Roberts, 2. McLaughlin (65), 19. Shaughnessy, 6. O’Connell, 17. Grant, 13. Keohane, 9. Humphrys, 16. Done

Subs: 4. McNulty, 8. Morley (65), 10. Newby (79), 12. Lynch, 22. Baah (65), 24. Brierley, 32. Dunne

Subs Not Used: 4. McNulty, 12. Lynch, 24. Brierley, 32. Dunne

Shrewsbury Town

1. Burgoyne, 16. Walker (74), 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Williams, 22. Daniels, 28. Davis (74), 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 14. Ogbeta, 23. Udoh (88), 7. Whalley (87)

Subs: 4. Edwards (74), 9. Pyke (88), 12. Sears, 20. Main (87), 29. Pennington (74), 31. Sarkic, 32. Chapman

Subs Not Used: 12. Sears, 31. Sarkic, 32. Chapman

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Burton

Bristol Rovers 4 – 1 Accrington

Charlton 2 – 1 Northampton

Crewe 1 – 0 Doncaster

Fleetwood 1 – 0 Gillingham

Ipswich 1 – 1 Lincoln

MK Dons 0 – 1 Blackpool

Peterborough 1 – 3 Hull

Plymouth 0 – 2 Wigan

Swindon 1 – 2 Oxford

Portsmouth 0 – 2 Sunderland