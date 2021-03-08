Match Preview: Rochdale V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are presented with an ideal opportunity to end their recent winless streak when they visit basement club Rochdale on Tuesday night.

There is slight cause for concern following three games without a win. The run included disappointing performances against Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood, but with games coming thick and fast, there is always a nearby opportunity to bounce back.

Town received a double dose of good news this week. Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham has revealed that Steve Cotterill is “on the right road” after the Town gaffer was readmitted to hospital last week with COVID-pneumonia. Elsewhere, Aaron Pierre (calf) will soon be able to begin outdoor training after several weeks of gym work.

Captain Ollie Norburn has a pelvic problem and is likely to miss another couple of weeks of action. Donald Love (groin) is out. Brad Walker (ankle) who saw 22 minutes of action at the weekend following an ankle injury, will hope to follow up the progress with just his second appearance in over three months.

The Crown Oil Arena is not a happy hunting ground for Shrewsbury Town. They have failed to achieve a win in their last 17 visits – with their previous one arriving thanks to an emphatic 7-1 result in February 2001.

The home side has flirted with relegation to League One recently, but are known to survive against all odds. Rochdale will need to show that fighting spirit once more, as they are currently propping up the table – four points from safety.

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy will be without ex-Shrewsbury midfielder Jimmy Ryan who has a knee problem. Jack Beesley remains a huge doubt with a foot injury, whilst Stephen Dooley (knee) is likely to be unavailable.

Jack Vale (hamstring) is out. Midfielder Ollie Rathbone is serving the second of his three-match ban for a straight red card.

Dale lost 2-0 against Sunderland last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Rochdale:

1. Bazunu, 2. McLaughlin, 3. Osho, 5. McShane, 13. Keohane, 22. Baah, 19. Shaughnessy, 6. O’Connell, 8. Morley, 17. Grant, 9. Humphrys

Subs: 4. McNulty, 10. Newby, 12. Lynch, 15. Roberts, 16. Done, 23. Hopper, 27. Odoh

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 22. Daniels, 29. Pennington, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Williams, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 6. Goss, 7. Whalley, 20. Main, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 16. Walker, 23. Udoh

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Burton

Bristol Rovers V Accrington

Charlton V Northampton

Crewe V Doncaster

Fleetwood V Gillingham

Ipswich V Lincoln

MK Dons V Blackpool

Peterborough V Hull

Plymouth V Wigan

Swindon V Oxford

Portsmouth V Sunderland



