Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 2 Fleetwood Town

An abject display from Shrewsbury Town sees them fall to a disappointing defeat against Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood.

In truth Fleetwood were not exactly inspiring either, but they were clinical when it mattered most. Wes Burns put The Cod Army ahead just prior to the break. Kyle Vassell, who failed to score in 13 league games for Town during a 2016 loan spell, wrapped up the win with 20 minutes remaining.

Shrewsbury offered very little by way of attacking opportunities in a contest that will not live long in the memory.

There were two changes from the side that drew 1-1 against AFC Wimbledon midweek. Ollie Norburn missed out through injury, whilst Dan Udoh dropped to the bench. Shaun Whalley and Harry Chapman were reinstated – Brad Walker returned to the squad following three months out with an ankle problem.

It was a dour opening half an hour with both sides struggling to mount attacking passages of play. Town were slightly more adventurous with Harry Chapman sending Nathanael Ogbeta clear down the channel. The youngster drilled a cross to the near post that was blocked by ex-Leeds keeper Alex Cairns. The ball eventually reached Josh Vela whose deflected shot went behind.

Then, Shaun Whalley ghosted in behind as he looked to latch on to a superb pass from Curtis Main. Alex Cairns left his station promptly to deal with the danger. At the other end, Matija Sarkic produced an unorthodox save as he scooped clear Danny Andrew’s long-range effort. A looping Kyle Vassell cross was aimed toward Ryder, but Matthew Pennington nodded behind as the visitors grew in confidence.

Both sides were guilty of giving away possession far too cheaply. James Hill was the culprit this time as Curtis Main pounced. He played Whalley through and the winger forced Cairns to parry the ball but gather at the second attempt.

A mundane first half appeared to be ending in a stalemate, but Shrewsbury were the architects of their own downfall. Under little pressure, Ro-Shaun Williams’ sloppy pass was picked up by Wes Burns. The former Bristol City man strode forward unopposed and unleashed a strike from outside the box which beat Sarkic and found the bottom left corner.

The home side may have registered a quick equaliser had Shaun Whalley sorted his feet out quickly. He had time and space inside the box but swiped at thin air rather than the ball.

Town’s players may have received a rollicking at half time, but it seemed to have little effect. Fleetwood were flat too, but a vital Williams intervention prevented Callum Connolly from tapping home after he attempted to profit from Danny Andrew’s corner.

Shrewsbury’s best opportunity of the second period arrived from a free-kick. Harry Chapman connected well, and Alex Cairns initially spilled the shot, but he reacted quickly to deny the on-rushing Shaun Whalley. Sean Goss’ wayward hit, which was closer to the corner flag than the goal, just about summed it up from a Town perspective.

With 20 minutes remaining, Kyle Vassell ensured that Fleetwood would head back to Lancashire with all three points. Gerard Garner feigned to shoot and instead slipped in Kyle Vassell. The nomadic striker worked some room in the middle of the area and fired the ball into the right-hand corner of the goal.

In the final act of a miserable afternoon for Shrewsbury, Garner’s audacious shot from a tight angle narrowly drifted over the crossbar.

Town are presented with an ideal opportunity to bounce back on Tuesday night when they visit basement club Rochdale, Fleetwood welcome Gillingham.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 29. Pennington (68), 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 28. Davis (75), 22. Daniels (45), 32. Chapman (75), 20. Main (75), 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 4. Edwards (75), 6. Goss (45), 9. Pyke (75), 12. Sears, 16. Walker (68), 23. Udoh (75)

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 12. Sears

Fleetwood Town

21. Cairns, 33. Hill, 4. Connolly, 3. Andrew, 7. Burns (92), 10. Camps, 16. Rossiter, 24. Batty (87), 35. Rydel (77), 29. Garner (77), 18. Vassell (77)

Subs: 1. Coleman, 8. Duffy, 17. Madden (77), 20. Saunders (77), 22. Donacien (77), 23. Finley (87), 32. Holgate (92)

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 8. Duffy

Other League One Results

Accrington 2 – 1 Swindon

Blackpool 1 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Burton 2 – 1 Peterborough

Doncaster 2 – 1 Plymouth

Gillingham 3 – 1 Ipswich

Hull 2 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Lincoln 3 – 0 Crewe

Northampton 4 – 1 Portsmouth

Oxford 0 – 0 Charlton

Sunderland 2 – 0 Rochdale

Wigan 3 – 0 MK Dons