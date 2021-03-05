Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town seek to avoid three games without registering a win when they welcome Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood.

The 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, coupled with a dismal display against Bristol Rovers last week; has brought Shrewsbury back down to Earth. The lofty heights of the play-offs were speculated when Shrewsbury were going like a train, but they’ve been derailed in the last week, although their form has largely been first class.

The home side will be seeking to ensure that Fleetwood do not enjoy the hospitality but could be without their chief conductor. Captain Ollie Norburn was withdrawn prematurely against the Dons and subsequently had a scan on a possible hip problem. Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham has confirmed the club are awaiting the results of a scan.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic felt his groin in midweek as outfield players took goal kicks, but the Wolves loanee is expected to be fit enough to feature. There were also concerns surrounding the fitness of Ro Shaun-Williams (hamstring) but he could keep his place. Brad Walker may make a return to the bench for the first time in three months after recovering from an ankle injury. However, Donald Love (groin) and Aaron Pierre (calf) are absent. Town may recall February fans player of the month Sean Goss, whilst Shaun Whalley and Harry Chapman are eyeing starts.

Town’s last home win against Fleetwood arrived in October 2017 with Toto Nsiala netting an 89th minute goal. Shrewsbury has won just two of the 14 meetings between these sides.

The visitors turned to promotion specialist Simon Grayson following the departure of now Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton. The 51-year-old has achieved promotion to the Championship on four separate occasions with Leeds, Blackpool, Huddersfield, and Preston. The ultimate aim is for Grayson to achieve that feat with the Cod Army – which would see Fleetwood ply their trade in the second tier for the first time in their history. But that is unlikely to occur this season, with Fleetwood 12 points away from the top six – although stranger things have happened.

Charlie Mulgrew and Barrie McKay recently tested positive and are observing protocol. Former Premier League midfielder Glenn Whelan will miss most of the campaign with an Achilles problem.

Fleetwood who beat Lincoln 2-1 on Tuesday night, currently occupy 16th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 22. Daniels, 29. Pennington, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Williams, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 6. Goss, 7. Whalley, 20. Main, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 16. Walker, 19. Barnett, 23. Udoh

Fleetwood Town

21. Cairns, 33. Hill, 4. Connolly, 3. Andrew, 7. Burns, 10. Camps, 16. Rossiter, 24. Batty, 35. Rydel, 29. Garner, 18. Vassell

Subs: 1. Coleman, 8. Duffy, 17. Madden, 20. Saunders, 22. Donacien, 32. Holgate, 39. Morris

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Swindon

Blackpool V AFC Wimbledon

Burton V Peterborough

Doncaster V Plymouth

Gillingham V Ipswich

Hull V Bristol Rovers

Lincoln V Crewe

Northampton V Portsmouth

Oxford V Charlton

Sunderland V Rochdale

Wigan V MK Dons