Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Shrewsbury Town were left disappointed after being pegged back by relegation threatened AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Shrewsbury were favourites to pile on the misery for their visitors, but despite a Harry Chapman wonder goal, it proved to be a disappointing evening. Former Millwall academy product Ayoub Assal popped up with an 84th minute equaliser much to the dismay of the Shrewsbury bench.

The home side made three changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Bristol Rovers at the weekend. Josh Daniels, David Davis, and Daniel Udoh were drafted in at the expense of Harry Chapman, Shaun Whalley, and Sean Goss.

Shrewsbury were keen to make amends for their woeful display against the Gas – Ollie Norburn who was withdrawn early through injury, pulled the trigger from distance, however, ex-Chelsea keeper Sam Walker was left untroubled.

At the other end, Norburn’s diagonal pass was seized upon by the Dons. Joe Pigott looked odds on to score but Matthew Pennington and Josh Vela combined to snuff out the danger. The best chance of the opening spell of the contest fell to Josh Daniels. The Northern Irishman was looking to take advantage of a rare start, but he miscued his strike following Ogbeta’s delivery.

The withdrawal of Ollie Norburn paved the way for the introduction of Harry Chapman and the Blackburn loanee wasted little time in making an impression. 10 minutes before the break, a quick corner was worked to Chapman outside the area. He angled a tremendous shot into the far-right corner with Sam Walker having no chance of keeping it out.

Shrewsbury attempted to double their lead prior to the break. Josh Daniels’ expert delivery was met by Curtis Main, but Sam Walker stood up to the task.

AFC Wimbledon came out the traps the quickest in the early stages of the second period. Former Birmingham City midfielder Callum O’Reilly saw his goal bound snapshot deflect off his own teammate and reach Matija Sarkic.

The game entered a lull until the final 25 minutes. A Manchester City esque flowing move which involved Josh Daniels, Josh Vela, and Daniel Udoh, eventually saw Nathanael Ogbeta free on the far side. However, the youngster got carried away and blazed wide of the target.

Town had the ball in the back of the net once more but offside was the verdict. Josh Daniels’ corner was guided home by Matthew Pennington for what the Everton loanee thought was his first Shrewsbury goal. However, Daniel Udoh appeared to be in an offside position and his attempt at connecting with the ball meant that he was deemed active.

With 10 minutes remaining, yet another Shrewsbury ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside. Curtis Main strayed beyond the last defender as he finished Josh Vela’s assist.

A one goal lead is never a safe lead in football and the old adage rang true once more. In the 84th minute, a punt up field was flicked on and found Assal. Sarkic tried in vain to deal with the danger as the 19-year-old scrambled home the leveller.

Buoyed by clawing themselves back into the match, AFC Wimbledon may have won it late on. Jack Rudoni drove the ball a whisker wide as both teams were forced to settle for a point.

Town host Fleetwood on Saturday, whilst AFC Wimbledon visit Blackpool.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 22. Daniels (74), 29. Pennington, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Williams, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 28. Davis (86), 8. Norburn (32), 20. Main, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (86), 6. Goss, 7. Whalley (74), 9. Pyke, 32. Chapman (32)

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 6. Goss, 9. Pyke

AFC Wimbledon

1. Walker, 27. Johnson (62), 22. Heneghan, 5. Nightingale, 7. Alexander, 4. Woodyard, 24. Dobson (71), 19. McLoughlin (71), 33. Reilly (71), 29. Longman, 39. Pigott

Subs: 2. O’Neill (62), 11. Chislett, 12. Rudoni (71), 16. Oksanen (71), 17. Assal (71), 18. Guinness-Walker, 21. Cox

Subs Not Used: 11. Chislett, 18. Guinness-Walker, 21. Cox

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 2 Ipswich

Blackpool 1 – 1 Crewe

Burton 1 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Doncaster 2 – 1 Portsmouth

Gillingham 3 – 2 MK Dons

Hull 2 – 0 Rochdale

Lincoln 1 – 2 Fleetwood

Northampton 2 – 0 Plymouth

Oxford 0 – 0 Peterborough

Sunderland 1 – 0 Swindon

Wigan 0 – 1 Charlton