Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V AFC Wimbledon

Pre-match discussions have centred around the news that Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has been readmitted to hospital with COVID-pneumonia.

The club released this statement following the news: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disappointed to report Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to the hospital.

“Following extensive treatment for Covid-19, Steve returned home from the hospital on February 16th.

“However, Town’s manager has returned to the hospital over the weekend as he is suffering from Covid-pneumonia

“The club wishes Steve all the best in his recovery and will not be making any further comments at this time.”

Steve Cotterill’s health is of paramount importance and Shrewsbury Town will aim to bounce back from their weekend defeat to hopefully give the boss a boost.

Town will be without right-back Donald Love due to a groin injury. The former Sunderland and Manchester United man is likely to miss a month’s worth of action. Matthew Pennington returned on Saturday from a dislocated shoulder.

Captain Aaron Pierre remains out with a calf injury, whilst there are no further developments regarding the fitness of Brad Walker (ankle).

Town’s last home win against AFC Wimbledon arrived in March 2018 as Stefan Payne netted the game’s only goal. Shrewsbury has lost just one of the 12 meetings played between these sides.

Dons boss Mark Robinson could be without Callum O’Reilly owing to a hamstring issue. Striker Zach Robinson is also on the treatment table with a similar problem. Paul Kalambayi and Shayon Harrison are absent with long-term injuries.

Ollie Palmer has been absent since 12th January, whilst Jack Madelin is a doubt. However, Shan McLoughlin returned from a knee injury to feature as a substitute during the 3-0 home defeat against Hull City.

AFC Wimbledon currently occupy 22nd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 29. Pennington, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 6. Goss, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 20. Main, 28. Davis

AFC Wimbledon

1. Walker, 27. Johnson, 22. Heneghan, 5. Nightingale, 18. Walker-Guinness, 4. Woodyard, 24. Dobson, 12. Rudoni, 11. Chislett, 29. Longman, 39. Pigott

Subs: 2. O’Neill, 3. Csoka, 7. Alexander, 13. Tzanev, 16. Oksanen, 19. McLoughlin, 37. Osew

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Ipswich

Blackpool V Crewe

Burton V Bristol Rovers

Doncaster V Portsmouth

Gillingham V MK Dons

Hull V Rochdale

Lincoln V Fleetwood

Northampton V Plymouth

Oxford V Peterborough

Sunderland V Swindon

Wigan V Charlton