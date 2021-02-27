Match Report: Bristol Rovers 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town put in an extremely below par performance as Bristol Rovers secure victory at the Memorial Ground.

Shrewsbury Town will want to forget this one in a hurry as despite a late flurry at the end, the visitors were woeful in every department. It is hard to criticise the club too much after their recent impressive form, but an abject display leaves fears that Town may wobble again.

A dominant Bristol Rovers nudged themselves ahead in stoppage time in the first half thanks to Luke Leahy. Joey Barton’s outfit doubled their lead early in the second half as Brandan Hanlan made it 2-0. Town’s first shot on target led to them reducing the arrears. In the 91st minute Daniel Udoh clawed his side back into the game. Drama ensued at the end with Dave Edwards almost nicking an entirely undeserved point, but Shrewsbury travel back to Shropshire wondering how they didn’t concede more.

Town made one change from the side that put four past MK Dons, as Donald Love couldn’t shake off his groin injury. Everton loanee Matthew Pennington was drafted in after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Brandan Hanlan was a huge doubt prior to kick-off with an Achilles problem. However, the ex-Gillingham striker was in the eleven and should have scored straight from the kick-off. A route one ball saw Hanlan ghost behind Ethan Ebanks-Landell but the forward skewed wide with the goal gaping. Hanlan had an opportunity to make amends but once again spurned a golden opportunity. Luke Leahy’s accurate pass was cleverly guided by Westbrooke into Hanlan. He was centre of the goal around six yards out, but his shot was blocked by Matija Sarkic.

Shrewsbury Town were struggling to mount any offense and instead Rovers continued to lay siege to their opponent’s goal. Matija Sarkic flapped at Zain Westbrooke’s free-kick when the Wolves loanee perhaps should have commanded his area better. Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Luke McCormick saw his name in lights, but he blazed his final effort over the crossbar.

The Gas got the goal their play merited in the 45th minute. Scintillating football down the right channel eventually saw a familiar face in Alex Rodman cut the ball back for the advancing Luke Leahy who powered home. The only cause for optimism in a dour first half from a Shrewsbury perspective, arrived when a darting run from Harry Chapman culminated in a driven cross which was scrambled clear by Rovers.

The home team continued to control proceedings in the early period of the second half. Alex Rodman’s lofted cross was attacked by Luke Leahy at the far post, but his header was straight at Matija Sarkic. Then, Westbrooke’s set piece was cleared only as far as Grant but his volley sailed over.

Zain Westbrooke was running the show. His latest cross saw Harries’ downward header gathered by Sarkic. Shrewsbury were deservedly two goals down on the hour mark. Josh Vela gifted possession to Westbrooke who played in Hanlan. The striker notched his ninth goal of the campaign with his low strike finding the bottom corner.

Rovers were mightily unlucky not to register their third goal of the contest. A sharp turn from former Minnesota winger Sam Nicholson ended with a rasping shot that went agonisingly wide of the target. Moments later, Town were caught on the break. Westbrooke slipped through Nicholson who drove a low shot just past the post.

Town didn’t venture forward all game, but in the 91st minute they found themselves with an unlikely goal. Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s punt up field was flicked on to Dave Edwards. The ex-Wales international found Daniel Udoh unmarked and he found the back of the net. Shrewsbury almost salvaged a draw from the jaws of defeat with a late flurry. Ollie Norburn’s sweeping pass was flicked on by Rekeil Pyke. Matthew Pennington was set to pounce, but the on-rushing Joe Day dealt with the danger. The Cardiff City loanee was injured in the process and van Stappershoef had to come on. The Dutchman made a crucial intervention almost immediately after being subbed onto the field of play. Dave Edward’s point blank header was clawed away by the back-up keeper.

The referee’s final whistle elicited a roar from the home side, who had previously only managed one win in eleven. Town will hope to get back on track when they welcome AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, Rovers go to Burton.

Team Line Ups

Bristol Rovers

13. Day (95), 43. Williams, 15. Kilgour, 25. Harries, 3. Leahy, 8. Westbrooke (88), 4. Grant, 14. McCormick, 33. Rodman (88), 11. Nicholson (88), 9. Hanlan (77)

Subs: 1. van Stappershoef (95), 6. Upson (88), 17. Daly, 20. Hargreaves, 21. Ayunga (77), 26. Baldwin (88), 47. Koiki (88)

Subs Not Used: 17. Daly, 20. Hargreaves,

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 29. Pennington, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 8. Norburn, 10. Vela (86), 6. Goss (74), 7. Whalley, 20. Main (86), 32. Chapman (66)

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (74), 9. Pyke (86), 12. Sears, 23. Udoh (66), 28. Davis (86)

Subs Not Used: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 12. Sears

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 3 Hull

Charlton 0 – 3 Blackpool

Crewe 2 – 2 Sunderland

Fleetwood 1 – 1 Accrington

Ipswich 2 – 1 Doncaster

MK Dons 1 – 1 Oxford

Peterborough 2 – 1 Wigan

Plymouth 4 – 3 Lincoln

Portsmouth 1 – 1 Gillingham

Rochdale 0 – 2 Burton

Swindon 2 – 1 Northampton