Match Preview: Bristol Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are in action against Bristol Rovers on Saturday as they seek to continue their recent good run of form.

Shrewsbury Town now go into each game without fear and play with a certain panache and authority. The dismantling of MK Dons on Tuesday night was further evidence of their revitalisation. A draw at Stadium MK spelled the end of Sam Ricketts’ reign, but Town have not looked back since following the appointment of Steve Cotterill.

Their hosts are going through a transformation of their own. The Bristol Rovers hierarchy turned toward former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton. The one-time England international is no stranger to controversy and has a long rap sheet for a series of misdemeanours, but has gone some way to repairing his image. He earned a decent managerial reputation at Fleetwood where he achieved a near 40%-win record in a three-year spell.

Barton has brought in a familiar face to Shrewsbury fans. Rovers coach Andy Mangan had two separate spells at the club scoring 13 league goals in 59 appearances. Mangan also memorably netted against Leicester, Chelsea, and Cardiff in cup competitions.

The weekend clash sees just one new injury concern for Shrewsbury. Full-back Donald Love was withdrawn in the 17th minute in mid-week due to a tight groin. David Longwell appeared to indicate it was a precautionary move as Shrewsbury were already 3-0 up at the time, so Love could be fit enough to start. Aaron Pierre (calf), Matthew Pennington (shoulder), and Brad Walker (ankle) are still on the treatment table.

Shrewsbury won last seasons corresponding fixture at the Memorial Ground (February 2020) as Daniel Udoh scored the only goal of the game.

The home side could be without striker Brandan Hanlan (Achilles) who was withdrawn in the final 10 minutes of a 2-1 defeat to Wigan. Josh Grant also missed part of training, but Barton revealed better news concerning Finnish stopper Anssi Jaakkola and Max Ehmer. The latter suffered a shoulder injury in training a couple of weeks ago, but the German could return to the squad. Jaakkola is closing in on a return from an Achilles injury he sustained in a EFL Trophy game a few months ago.

Bristol Rovers currently occupy 21st place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Bristol Rovers

13. Day, 43. Williams, 15. Kilgour, 25. Harries, 3. Leahy, 14. McCormick, 8. Westbrooke, 4. Grant, 33. Rodman, 21. Ayunga, 41. Oztumer

Subs: 1. van Stappershoef, 5. Ehmer, 6. Upson, 11. Nicholson, 17. Daly, 26. Baldwin, 47. Koiki

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 32. Chapman, 20. Main, 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 22. Daniels, 23. Udoh 28. Davis

