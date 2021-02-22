Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V MK Dons

All eyes will be on the ‘one who got away’ as Shrewsbury Town prepare to face Will Grigg and MK Dons.

The Northern Ireland international incurred the wrath of CEO Brian Caldwell and the Shrewsbury Town fans when it was revealed he had reneged on a deal to join the club. Grigg had agreed to swap the North East for Shropshire on deadline day, but the high-profile pursuit was scuppered when MK Dons gazumped their League One rivals.

The former Brentford striker had spent a season on loan at MK Dons during the 2014/15 campaign where he scored 22 times in 50 games. Instead of Grigg, Shrewsbury plucked for the deadline day signing of Curtis Main who is seeking his first goal of his second spell.

With Leon Clarke out of the league squad to cater for emergency defender deals, the onus is on Main and Daniel Udoh to bring the firepower. The latter may be drafted in at the expense of the former, as Town look to stetch their unbeaten run to six matches.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury continue to be without Matthew Pennington due to a dislocated shoulder. Aaron Pierre looks set to be out for up to 10 weeks with a calf problem, whilst there is no update on Brad Walker’s return from an ankle injury.

Shrewsbury have failed to beat MK Dons in any of the previous nine meetings. Their last home win against them arrived in April 2007 with Derek Asamoah and Neil Ashton scoring in a 2-1 victory.

Russell Martin’s side could remain without Jordan Houghton. The midfielder has missed the last three months of action with an ankle injury, but is stepping up his recovery. David Kasumu (hamstring) could be absent.

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Louis Thompson is out with a hamstring issue. Strikers Jay Bird and Kieron Agard (both knee) are on the treatment table.

MK Dons who emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-3 win against Northampton on Saturday, currently occupy 11th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 32. Chapman, 23. Udoh, 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 20. Main 22. Daniels, 28. Davis

MK Dons

13. Fisher, 15. O’Hora, 6. Darling, 3. Lewington, 12. Laird, 17. O’Reilly, 16. Surman, 4. Jules, 10. Fraser, 9. Grigg, 20. Mason

Subs: 1. Nicholls, 7. Gladwin, 11. Brown, 18. Sorensen, 21. Harvie, 29. Sorinola, 35. Jerome

