Match Preview: Accrington Stanley v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare to reload when they visit Accrington, but the most welcome and important news is that the boss has been discharged from hospital.

The former Bristol City manager had spent a considerable period in hospital, having been struck with a severe bout of coronavirus.

However, much to the relief of the club, football fans up and down the country, as well as most importantly his family and friends – Cotterill is now at home and recuperating.

- Advertisement -

The biggest Town footballing news this week, has been the surprise omission of Leon Clarke from the squad list. EFL clubs are allowed to register 22 names – not including those aged under 21 years of age, but 36-year-old Leon Clarke has not made the cut. The former Wolves, QPR, and Sheffield United striker, has been left out to enable Shrewsbury to register an emergency defender, in the event that injuries continue to pile up in that area.

They are already without Aaron Pierre who has a calf problem. The Grenadian international is set for another scan and could be absent for a further two months. Everton loanee Matthew Pennington is scheduled to see a specialist after dislocating his shoulder. Brad Walker (ankle) remains out.

Town were sweating on the fitness of their new star man Harry Chapman as he was a doubt with a knock. But the Ipswich game was postponed, meaning that the ex-Middlesbrough man is fit to face Accrington. Ryan Barnett has returned prematurely from his loan spell at Gloucester City as the National League North was declared null and void.

Town won on their last away trip to Accrington in August 2019. A Mark Hughes OG and goals from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Daniel Udoh saw the visitors come back from 2-0 behind to win 3-2.

John Coleman will be without midfielder Sean McConville. The key enforcer is serving the final game of a four-match ban for an off the ball incident with Northampton’s Peter Kioso in a 0-0 draw. Joe Pritchard is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem but is expected to be unavailable. Captain Seamus Conneely is a doubt with a knock he picked up in the 1-0 win over Doncaster – but may recover in time.

Accrington who are playing above all expectations, currently occupy 6th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Accrington Stanley

1. Baxter, 2. Nottingham, 16. Barclay, 3. Hughes, 4. Burgess, 6. Butcher, 28. Conneely, 36. Phillips, 7. Smyth, 19. Bishop, 32. Charles

Subs: 8. Russell, 12. Maguire, 14. Uwakwe, 18. Rodgers, 20. Scully, 37. Morgan, 40. Savin

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 32. Chapman, 20. Main, 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 22. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 28. Davis





