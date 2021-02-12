Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Ipswich Town

Shrewsbury Town are riding the crest of a wave and will hope to keep the good times rolling when they host Ipswich.

Shrewsbury Town’s 2-1 win against Sunderland in midweek offered the clearest indication that Town’s mentality has completely changed.

Earlier in the season Shrewsbury struggled to see out a game and regularly conceded late on – Swindon and MK Dons being the prime examples. However, against Sunderland it was a different story as Town managed to come from behind to claim a morale boosting victory.

Steve Cotterill, Aaron Wilbraham, and David Longwell have been a breath of fresh air. The upturn in form is all the more miraculous considering the manger’s fight against COVID-19. It is hoped that Steve Cotterill will be able to leave hospital next week.

Shrewsbury continue to be without Matthew Pennington who has a shoulder injury. Leon Clarke has a hamstring complaint, whilst Brad Walker remains a doubt. Grenadian international Aaron Pierre will be out for a number of weeks with a calf complaint.

Harry Chapman wowed fans once more as he netted the winner against The Black Cats. He was withdrawn earlier than expected after rolling his ankle, but he should be fit to feature against Ipswich.

Shrewsbury have not welcomed Ipswich since August 2009. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in a League Cup tie in which Jake Robinson, Dave Hibbert, and Shane Cansdell-Sherriff were on target for Town. Their last home league win against The Tractor Boys was a 2-1 success in January 1987.

Aaron Wilbraham will come up against his former Norwich City manager. Paul Lambert has described Wilbraham as the “best pound for pound” signing he has made in his managerial career.

The visitors are likely to be without James Wilson – but the defender has recently returned to training following a knee injury. Cole Skuse (knee) has not played at all this campaign after picking up the injury last season.

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Toto Nsiala has recently been out with a hamstring problem, and it remains to be seen if he will be in the squad on his return to the Montgomery Waters Meadow. Utility man Ollie Watkins is recovering from the knee surgery he underwent in January.

Striker Kayden Jackson, who was close to a move to Championship Huddersfield last month, has served a three-match suspension after seeing red against Sunderland.

Ipswich who lost 2-1 against Peterborough on Tuesday, currently occupy 11th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town:

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 14. Ogbeta, 6. Goss, 10. Vela, 8. Norburn, 32. Chapman, 20. Main, 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 22. Daniels, 23. Udoh, 28. Davis

Ipswich Town:

1. Holy, 4. Chambers, 6. Woolfenden, 2. McGuinness, 3. Ward, 21. Downes, 18. Judge, 23. Dozzell, 15. Bishop, 10. Norwood, 40. Parrott

Subs: 7. Edwards, 9. Jackson, 20. Sears, 28. Cornell, 30. Kenlock, 33. Harrop, 41. Matheson

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Rochdale

Blackpool P – Peterborough (Frozen pitch)

Bristol Rovers V Swindon

Charlton V Gillingham

Crewe P – P Portsmouth (Frozen pitch)

Hull V MK Dons

Lincoln V Accrington

Northampton V Burton

Plymouth V Fleetwood

Sunderland V Doncaster