Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Sunderland

Shrewsbury Town host Sunderland on Tuesday night as the search for another impressive league win continues.

Aaron Wilbraham continues to lead Town from the side-lines whilst Steve Cotterill recuperates from coronavirus.

The Shrewsbury boss is said to be watching all matches on ifollow, whilst speaking to the Town bench during and after each game.

Cotterill is likely to be concerned about Shrewsbury’s increasing injury list. A number of selection issues blighted Sam Ricketts toward the end of his tenure, however, Cotterill has enjoyed a much cleaner bill of health.

Grenadian international and influential defender Aaron Pierre is likely to miss many weeks with a calf injury that he sustained during the 1-0 defeat to Crewe. Matthew Pennington (shoulder) and Leon Clarke (hamstring) are ruled out, whilst doubts remain over the fitness of Brad Walker (ankle.)

Captain Ollie Norburn is set for his 100th game as a Shrewsbury Town player. The former Bristol Rovers midfielder has netted 16 goals since arriving in 2018.

Ryan Barnett, who Wilbraham says has been on the periphery of the squad this campaign, has linked up with National League North side Gloucester City for a month. The 21-year-old is well versed with life in that division, after featuring 50 times for AFC Telford across three loan spells.

Shrewsbury have picked up just one win during these sides 13 meetings. However, that victory came the last time Town welcomed Sunderland in October 2019, with Jason Cummings netting the game’s only goal.

The visitors are likely to be without Tom Flanagan who has a calf problem. The defender pulled up with the injury during the warmup of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against MK Dons. Carl Winchester was absent from the squad after picking up a minor groin problem in training. Callum McFadzean also suffered a groin injury when the Black Cats faced MK Dons in the EFL Trophy.

Jake Vokins, who recently featured against Shrewsbury for Southampton in the FA Cup, will be looking to follow up his debut after arriving on loan.

The former Premier League outfit currently occupy 7th place.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town

31. Sarkic, 17. Love, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 5. Williams, 14. Ogbeta, 10. Vela, 6. Goss, 8. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 20. Main, 32. Chapman

Subs: 1. Burgoyne, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards, 9. Pyke, 12. Sears, 23. Udoh, 28. Davis

Sunderland

1. Burge, 6. Power, 5. Wright, 4. Willis, 30. Vokins, 11. Gooch, 13. O’Nien, 23. Leadbitter, 28. McGeady, 10. O’Brien, 9. Wyke

Subs: 7. Maguire, 14. Scowen, 16. Sanderson, 20. Matthews, 21. Diamond, 24. Neill, 27. Jones

